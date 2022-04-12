Artem Severyukhin: Russian kart racer, 15, being investigated for alleged Nazi salute

A 15-year-old Russian karting champion has apologized for being “stupid” after giving a Nazi salute on the podium following his victory in the first round of the European Championships in Portugal.

Artem Severukhin has been fired by his team, Ward Racing, while motor sport’s world governing body the FIA ​​has announced that it has opened an investigation into the matter.

In video footage of the incident, Severukhin, a Russian running under the Italian flag, appears to pat his chest twice, then gesture before dissolving in the gesture.

Severukhin posted a video message on the Telegram channel of the Russian Automobile Federation on Monday in which he said, in quotes translated via ChampionatRu: “I apologize for what happened yesterday …