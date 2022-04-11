Artem Severyukhin: Russian karting driver, 15, sacked and under FIA investigation after appearing to give a Nazi salute on the podium. world News

A Russian karting driver has been sacked by his team after giving a Nazi salute on the podium.

15-year-old Artem Severiukhin raised his chest and raised his right hand in a gesture before laughing as he celebrated his victory in the first round of the FIA ​​Karting European Championships in Portimao, Portugal on Sunday.

His Swedish team Ward Racing has already stated that they plan to terminate their contract in light of the incident.

The team said it was “a great shame for the pilot’s behaviour, which it strongly condemns”.

“Artem Severukhin’s actions during the awards ceremony on April 10, 2022 were exclusively personal and do not in any way represent the views and values ​​of Ward Racing,” it said in a statement.

“opposite of this,…