Arthur Thiet and Bologna give Milan a costly loss of points. Serie A TIM 2021/2022

- 40′ – Yellow – Mitchell Dijks
- 90 + 8′ – Geel – Riccardo Orsolini
- 83′ – released. Ibrahima Mbaye. by Michelle Dijks
- 82′ – Continuing. Gary Medal by Kevin Bonifazic
- 76′- verb. David Calabria Door Alessandro Florenzic
- 71′- verb. Mattias Swanberg by Roberto Soriano
- 71′ – verb. Aaron Hickey Door Denso Cassius
- 70′ – verb. Olivier Giroud by Zlatan Ibrahimovic
- 70′ – Continuing. Ishmael Benesar by Frank Casey
- 60′ – verb. Moses barrow door Ricardo Orsolini
Serie A Tim
Milan have not been able to extend their winning streak in Serie A against Arthur Thiet’s Bologna, who finished 90 minutes into the defence. Due to a scoreless 0–0, Milan lose valuable points in a thrilling title fight, although it remains the leader.
The visitors…
Read Full News