Artists will get €325 per week under the Basic Income Project

A new Basic Income for Arts pilot scheme would see 2,000 artists and creative arts workers receiving €325 per week.

A basic income for the arts was the number one recommendation of the Arts and Culture Recovery Taskforce’s Life Worth Living Report, which was set up in 2020 by Minister Katherine Martin to examine how the sector has adapted to the unprecedented damage resulting from COVID-19. can recover. -19 pandemic.

Minister Martin said the scheme was a recognition that artists’ incomes could be uncertain which could impact on their creativity.

She said the income is not Social Security assistance but payment for artists to do their work.

The government has described it as “a transformational initiative for the arts and creative practice”.

This plan will open for…