Arul Selvi (Vivek Wife) Wiki, Biography, Family, Images

arulselvi vivek

Arul Selvi is the spouse of late actor Vivek. He’s an Indian actor, Comic, Tv artist, and Social activist. Arul Selvi is the mom of three kids, daughters Tejaswini, Amritha, and one son Prasanna Kumar (late). Her husband actor Vivek is well-known for comedy and it comprises social and political satire and he’s also referred to as Chinna Kalaivanar. He obtained the Padma Shri award in 2009, from the Authorities of India.

Vivekanandan aka Vivek handed away on April 17, 2021, attributable to cardiac arrest. Arul Selvi thanked central and state governments and likewise for giving the federal government respect for her husband’s loss of life. In the meantime, she conveyed due to the police and the media for being with them till the tip. she additionally thanked followers who participated within the last tribute.

Arul Selvi Biography

Identify Arul Selvi
Actual Identify Arul Selvi
Nickname Arulselvi vivek
Occupation Homemaker
Date of Beginning But to be up to date
Age But to be up to date
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Household Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Married
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Husband Vivek (Actor)
Kids Daughter: Tejaswini Vivek
Daughter: Amritha Nandhini Vivek
Son: Prasanna Kumar ( late )
Faith Hindu
Academic Qualification But to be up to date
Faculty But to be up to date
School But to be up to date
Hobbies But to be up to date
Beginning Place Tamil Nadu, India
Hometown Tamil Nadu, India
Present Metropolis Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Nationality Indian

Arul Selvi Photographs

Arul Selvi

