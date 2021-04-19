Arul Selvi (Vivek Wife) Wiki, Biography, Family, Images

Arul Selvi is the spouse of late actor Vivek. He’s an Indian actor, Comic, Tv artist, and Social activist. Arul Selvi is the mom of three kids, daughters Tejaswini, Amritha, and one son Prasanna Kumar (late). Her husband actor Vivek is well-known for comedy and it comprises social and political satire and he’s also referred to as Chinna Kalaivanar. He obtained the Padma Shri award in 2009, from the Authorities of India.
Vivekanandan aka Vivek handed away on April 17, 2021, attributable to cardiac arrest. Arul Selvi thanked central and state governments and likewise for giving the federal government respect for her husband’s loss of life. In the meantime, she conveyed due to the police and the media for being with them till the tip. she additionally thanked followers who participated within the last tribute.
Arul Selvi Biography
|Identify
|Arul Selvi
|Actual Identify
|Arul Selvi
|Nickname
|Arulselvi vivek
|Occupation
|Homemaker
|Date of Beginning
|But to be up to date
|Age
|But to be up to date
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Household
|Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|Married
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up to date
|Husband
|Vivek (Actor)
|Kids
|Daughter: Tejaswini Vivek
Daughter: Amritha Nandhini Vivek
Son: Prasanna Kumar ( late )
|Faith
|Hindu
|Academic Qualification
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|School
|But to be up to date
|Hobbies
|But to be up to date
|Beginning Place
|Tamil Nadu, India
|Hometown
|Tamil Nadu, India
|Present Metropolis
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Arul Selvi Social Profiles
Fb: But to be up to date
Instagram: But to be up to date
Twitter: But to be up to date
Arul Selvi Photographs
Try the pictures of Vivek Spouse Arulselvi,
