Arul Selvi (Vivek Wife) Wiki, Biography, Family, Images

Arul Selvi is the spouse of late actor Vivek. He’s an Indian actor, Comic, Tv artist, and Social activist. Arul Selvi is the mom of three kids, daughters Tejaswini, Amritha, and one son Prasanna Kumar (late). Her husband actor Vivek is well-known for comedy and it comprises social and political satire and he’s also referred to as Chinna Kalaivanar. He obtained the Padma Shri award in 2009, from the Authorities of India.

⁣On the grand finale of the favored TV actuality present Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4, actor turned politician Kamal Haasan has launched his new clothes firm ‘KH Home of Khaddar’. He stated that he acquired the spark for this concept throughout his current election marketing campaign notably after visiting the weavers of Kancheepuram. After their difficulties particularly after the lockdown, the actor determined to begin a khadi branding firm with many worldwide designers and promote handloom merchandise. Indian style costume designer Amritha Ram can be part of the staff. The official announcement of KH HOUSE OF KHADDAR has made on the ultimate episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4.

Vivekanandan aka Vivek handed away on April 17, 2021, attributable to cardiac arrest. Arul Selvi thanked central and state governments and likewise for giving the federal government respect for her husband’s loss of life. In the meantime, she conveyed due to the police and the media for being with them till the tip. she additionally thanked followers who participated within the last tribute.

Arul Selvi Biography

Identify Arul Selvi Actual Identify Arul Selvi Nickname Arulselvi vivek Occupation Homemaker Date of Beginning But to be up to date Age But to be up to date Zodiac signal But to be up to date Household Father: But to be up to date

Mom: But to be up to date Marital Standing Married Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date Husband Vivek (Actor) Kids Daughter: Tejaswini Vivek

Daughter: Amritha Nandhini Vivek

Son: Prasanna Kumar ( late ) Faith Hindu Academic Qualification But to be up to date Faculty But to be up to date School But to be up to date Hobbies But to be up to date Beginning Place Tamil Nadu, India Hometown Tamil Nadu, India Present Metropolis Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality Indian

Arul Selvi Social Profiles

Fb: But to be up to date

Instagram: But to be up to date

Twitter: But to be up to date

Arul Selvi Photographs

Try the pictures of Vivek Spouse Arulselvi,

Keep Tuned with themiracletech.com For extra Biographies