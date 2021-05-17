ENTERTAINMENT

Arunraja Kamaraj Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Songs, Images

Arunraja Kamaraj Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Songs, Images

Arunraja Kamaraj is an Indian film singer, lyricist, actor and director, who works predominantly in Tamil film industry. He is known for his works as a lyricist in films like Theri, Pencil, Kabali and Jigarthanda. He made his acting debut in the film Pizza and also appeared in the hit movies like Raja Rani, Maan Karate, and More. His directional debut Chicken was a blockbuster hit. He is the director official Hindi remake film Article 15 that features MLA Udhayanidhi in the lead role. Arunraja Kamaraj wife Sindhuja Passed away on 16 May 2021 due to COVID-19.

Arunraja Kamaraj Wiki

After graduation, he started his career as a comedy performer and entertained many peoples by doing several stage performances. Later, he got an opportunity to participate in the most famous comedy show Kalakka Povathu Yaaru. She joined “Kalakka Povathu Yaaru” show as a contestant and started exposing his talent. She partnered with Sivakarthikeyan and made everyone laugh.

He has written and sung the song Ding Dong for the movie Jigarthanda, which was critically acclaimed. His song Neruppu da in Rajinikanth‘s film Kabali received rave reviews. His other notable works include movies such as Demonte Colony, Trisha Ilana Nayanthara, and Darling as Lyricist and Singer. He has also sung a song in Oru Mexican aparatha (Malayalam) title track Kalippu Katta kalippu.

Arunraja Kamaraj Biography

Name Arunraja Kamaraj
Real Name Arunraja Kamaraj
Nickname Arunraja
Profession Indian film singer, lyricist, actor and director
Date of Birth Yet to be Updated
Age Yet to be Updated
Zodiac sign Yet to be Updated
Father Name Yet to be Updated
Mother Name Yet to be Updated
Height 1.74 m
Weight 70 Kg
Religion Hindu
Educational Qualification Graduate
School Government Boys higher secondary school, Kulithalai & higher secondary schoolings Bishop Heber Higher secondary School, Trichy
College J. J. College of Engineering and Technology, Trichy
Hobbies Singing and Dancing
Hometown Perur, Kulithalai, Tamilnadu, India
Nationality Indian
Married Yes
Wife Name Sindhuja
Current City Kulithalai, Tamilnadu

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ActorArunrajaKamaraj/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/arunrajakamaraj

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/arunraja_kamaraj/

Arunraja Kamaraj Movies list

Year Movie Role Language Notes
2013 Raja Rani | The paralysis Tamil
2014 Maan Karate Neruppu Kumar Tamil
2016 Pencil Selvam Tamil
2016 Remo Arun Tamil Cameo Appearance
2017 Maragadha Naanayam Nesamani Tamil
2017 Yaanum Theeyavan Arun Tamil
2017 Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma Tamil

Arunraja Kamaraj as Lyricist

Year Film Songs Language Notes
2012 Pizza “Rathiri”, “Engo Odugindrai” Tamil
2013 Pizza II: Villa “Boomiyil” Tamil
2013 Uyir mozhi Tamil
2014 Jigarthanda “Ding Dong” Tamil
2015 Darling “Vandha Mala” Tamil
2015 Kaaki Sattai “Im So Cool”, “Shake That” Tamil
2015 Demonte Colony Tamil
2015 Trisha Illana Nayanthara “Trisha Illana” Tamil
2016 Pokkiri Raja Tamil
2016 Theri Dub Theri Step Tamil
2016 Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum Pangali Tamil
2016 Sawaari Tamil
2016 Pencil Tamil
2016 Kabali “Neruppuda” Tamil
2016 Code “Parakutha Code” Tamil
2016 Wagah Tamil
2016 Enakku Innoru Per Irukku Tamil
2017 Bairavaa “Varlam Varlam Vaa” Tamil
2017 Kombu Vacha SingamDa Kombu Vacha SingamDa Tamil Independent Album For Jallikattu
2017 Bruce Lee Naan Thaan Goppan Da Tamil
2017 Shivalinga Chinna Kabali Tamil
2017 Nibunan Vaa Daa Modhi Paakalam Tamil

Arunraja Kamaraj as Singer

Year Movie Song(s) Language Composer
2014 Jigarthanda Ding Dong Tamil Santhosh narayanan
2015 Demonte Colony Trap of the Beast Tamil Keba
2015 Trisha Illana Nayanthara Trisha Illana Nayanthara Tamil GV Prakash Kumar
2016 Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum Pangaali Tamil Santhosh narayanan
2016 Theri Dub Theri Step Tamil GV Prakash Kumar
2016 Kabali Neruppuda Tamil Santhosh narayanan
2016 Oru Mexican Aparatha Kalippu Katta Kalippu Malayalam Manikandan Ayyappan
2016 Code Kodi Parakutha Tamil Santhosh narayanan
2016 Bairavaa Varlam Varlam Vaa Tamil Santhosh narayanan
2017 Kombu Vacha SingamDa (Independent Album) Kombu Vacha SingamDa Tamil GV Prakash Kumar
2017 Bruce Lee Naan Thaan Goppan Da Tamil GV Prakash Kumar
2017 Shivalinga Chinna Kabali Tamil S. S. Thaman
2017 Nibunan Vaa Daa Modhi Paakalam Tamil S.Navin

Check out the latest photos of Arunraja Kamaraj,

Arunraja Kamaraj Wiki
Arunraja Kamaraj Wiki
Arunraja Kamaraj Wiki
Arunraja Kamaraj Wiki
Arunraja Kamaraj Wiki
Arunraja Kamaraj Wiki
Arunraja Kamaraj Wiki
Arunraja Kamaraj Wiki
Arunraja Kamaraj Wiki
Arunraja Kamaraj Wiki
Arunraja Kamaraj Wiki

Related Items:

Most Popular

99
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
94
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
71
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
56
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
49
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
45
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
42
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Avatar Avatar
41
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top