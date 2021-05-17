Arunraja Kamaraj Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Songs, Images

Arunraja Kamaraj is an Indian film singer, lyricist, actor and director, who works predominantly in Tamil film industry. He is known for his works as a lyricist in films like Theri, Pencil, Kabali and Jigarthanda. He made his acting debut in the film Pizza and also appeared in the hit movies like Raja Rani, Maan Karate, and More. His directional debut Chicken was a blockbuster hit. He is the director official Hindi remake film Article 15 that features MLA Udhayanidhi in the lead role. Arunraja Kamaraj wife Sindhuja Passed away on 16 May 2021 due to COVID-19.
After graduation, he started his career as a comedy performer and entertained many peoples by doing several stage performances. Later, he got an opportunity to participate in the most famous comedy show Kalakka Povathu Yaaru. She joined “Kalakka Povathu Yaaru” show as a contestant and started exposing his talent. She partnered with Sivakarthikeyan and made everyone laugh.
He has written and sung the song Ding Dong for the movie Jigarthanda, which was critically acclaimed. His song Neruppu da in Rajinikanth‘s film Kabali received rave reviews. His other notable works include movies such as Demonte Colony, Trisha Ilana Nayanthara, and Darling as Lyricist and Singer. He has also sung a song in Oru Mexican aparatha (Malayalam) title track Kalippu Katta kalippu.
Arunraja Kamaraj Biography
|Name
|Arunraja Kamaraj
|Real Name
|Arunraja Kamaraj
|Nickname
|Arunraja
|Profession
|Indian film singer, lyricist, actor and director
|Date of Birth
|Yet to be Updated
|Age
|Yet to be Updated
|Zodiac sign
|Yet to be Updated
|Father Name
|Yet to be Updated
|Mother Name
|Yet to be Updated
|Height
|1.74 m
|Weight
|70 Kg
|Religion
|Hindu
|Educational Qualification
|Graduate
|School
|Government Boys higher secondary school, Kulithalai & higher secondary schoolings Bishop Heber Higher secondary School, Trichy
|College
|J. J. College of Engineering and Technology, Trichy
|Hobbies
|Singing and Dancing
|Hometown
|Perur, Kulithalai, Tamilnadu, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|Married
|Yes
|Wife Name
|Sindhuja
|Current City
|Kulithalai, Tamilnadu
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ActorArunrajaKamaraj/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/arunrajakamaraj
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/arunraja_kamaraj/
Arunraja Kamaraj Movies list
|Year
|Movie
|Role
|Language
|Notes
|2013
|Raja Rani |
|The paralysis
|Tamil
|2014
|Maan Karate
|Neruppu Kumar
|Tamil
|2016
|Pencil
|Selvam
|Tamil
|2016
|Remo
|Arun
|Tamil
|Cameo Appearance
|2017
|Maragadha Naanayam
|Nesamani
|Tamil
|2017
|Yaanum Theeyavan
|Arun
|Tamil
|2017
|Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma
|Tamil
-
Arunraja Kamaraj as Lyricist
|Year
|Film
|Songs
|Language
|Notes
|2012
|Pizza
|“Rathiri”, “Engo Odugindrai”
|Tamil
|2013
|Pizza II: Villa
|“Boomiyil”
|Tamil
|2013
|Uyir mozhi
|Tamil
|2014
|Jigarthanda
|“Ding Dong”
|Tamil
|2015
|Darling
|“Vandha Mala”
|Tamil
|2015
|Kaaki Sattai
|“Im So Cool”, “Shake That”
|Tamil
|2015
|Demonte Colony
|Tamil
|2015
|Trisha Illana Nayanthara
|“Trisha Illana”
|Tamil
|2016
|Pokkiri Raja
|Tamil
|2016
|Theri
|Dub Theri Step
|Tamil
|2016
|Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum
|Pangali
|Tamil
|2016
|Sawaari
|Tamil
|2016
|Pencil
|Tamil
|2016
|Kabali
|“Neruppuda”
|Tamil
|2016
|Code
|“Parakutha Code”
|Tamil
|2016
|Wagah
|Tamil
|2016
|Enakku Innoru Per Irukku
|Tamil
|2017
|Bairavaa
|“Varlam Varlam Vaa”
|Tamil
|2017
|Kombu Vacha SingamDa
|Kombu Vacha SingamDa
|Tamil
|Independent Album For Jallikattu
|2017
|Bruce Lee
|Naan Thaan Goppan Da
|Tamil
|2017
|Shivalinga
|Chinna Kabali
|Tamil
|2017
|Nibunan
|Vaa Daa Modhi Paakalam
|Tamil
-
Arunraja Kamaraj as Singer
|Year
|Movie
|Song(s)
|Language
|Composer
|2014
|Jigarthanda
|Ding Dong
|Tamil
|Santhosh narayanan
|2015
|Demonte Colony
|Trap of the Beast
|Tamil
|Keba
|2015
|Trisha Illana Nayanthara
|Trisha Illana Nayanthara
|Tamil
|GV Prakash Kumar
|2016
|Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum
|Pangaali
|Tamil
|Santhosh narayanan
|2016
|Theri
|Dub Theri Step
|Tamil
|GV Prakash Kumar
|2016
|Kabali
|Neruppuda
|Tamil
|Santhosh narayanan
|2016
|Oru Mexican Aparatha
|Kalippu Katta Kalippu
|Malayalam
|Manikandan Ayyappan
|2016
|Code
|Kodi Parakutha
|Tamil
|Santhosh narayanan
|2016
|Bairavaa
|Varlam Varlam Vaa
|Tamil
|Santhosh narayanan
|2017
|Kombu Vacha SingamDa (Independent Album)
|Kombu Vacha SingamDa
|Tamil
|GV Prakash Kumar
|2017
|Bruce Lee
|Naan Thaan Goppan Da
|Tamil
|GV Prakash Kumar
|2017
|Shivalinga
|Chinna Kabali
|Tamil
|S. S. Thaman
|2017
|Nibunan
|Vaa Daa Modhi Paakalam
|Tamil
|S.Navin
