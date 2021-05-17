Arunraja Kamaraj Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Songs, Images

After graduation, he started his career as a comedy performer and entertained many peoples by doing several stage performances. Later, he got an opportunity to participate in the most famous comedy show Kalakka Povathu Yaaru. She joined “Kalakka Povathu Yaaru” show as a contestant and started exposing his talent. She partnered with Sivakarthikeyan and made everyone laugh.

He has written and sung the song Ding Dong for the movie Jigarthanda, which was critically acclaimed. His song Neruppu da in Rajinikanth‘s film Kabali received rave reviews. His other notable works include movies such as Demonte Colony, Trisha Ilana Nayanthara, and Darling as Lyricist and Singer. He has also sung a song in Oru Mexican aparatha (Malayalam) title track Kalippu Katta kalippu.

Arunraja Kamaraj Biography

Name Arunraja Kamaraj Real Name Arunraja Kamaraj Nickname Arunraja Profession Indian film singer, lyricist, actor and director Date of Birth Yet to be Updated Age Yet to be Updated Zodiac sign Yet to be Updated Father Name Yet to be Updated Mother Name Yet to be Updated Height 1.74 m Weight 70 Kg Religion Hindu Educational Qualification Graduate School Government Boys higher secondary school, Kulithalai & higher secondary schoolings Bishop Heber Higher secondary School, Trichy College J. J. College of Engineering and Technology, Trichy Hobbies Singing and Dancing Hometown Perur, Kulithalai, Tamilnadu, India Nationality Indian Married Yes Wife Name Sindhuja Current City Kulithalai, Tamilnadu

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ActorArunrajaKamaraj/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/arunrajakamaraj

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/arunraja_kamaraj/

Arunraja Kamaraj Movies list

Year Movie Role Language Notes 2013 Raja Rani | The paralysis Tamil 2014 Maan Karate Neruppu Kumar Tamil 2016 Pencil Selvam Tamil 2016 Remo Arun Tamil Cameo Appearance 2017 Maragadha Naanayam Nesamani Tamil 2017 Yaanum Theeyavan Arun Tamil 2017 Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma Tamil

Arunraja Kamaraj as Lyricist

Year Film Songs Language Notes 2012 Pizza “Rathiri”, “Engo Odugindrai” Tamil 2013 Pizza II: Villa “Boomiyil” Tamil 2013 Uyir mozhi Tamil 2014 Jigarthanda “Ding Dong” Tamil 2015 Darling “Vandha Mala” Tamil 2015 Kaaki Sattai “Im So Cool”, “Shake That” Tamil 2015 Demonte Colony Tamil 2015 Trisha Illana Nayanthara “Trisha Illana” Tamil 2016 Pokkiri Raja Tamil 2016 Theri Dub Theri Step Tamil 2016 Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum Pangali Tamil 2016 Sawaari Tamil 2016 Pencil Tamil 2016 Kabali “Neruppuda” Tamil 2016 Code “Parakutha Code” Tamil 2016 Wagah Tamil 2016 Enakku Innoru Per Irukku Tamil 2017 Bairavaa “Varlam Varlam Vaa” Tamil 2017 Kombu Vacha SingamDa Kombu Vacha SingamDa Tamil Independent Album For Jallikattu 2017 Bruce Lee Naan Thaan Goppan Da Tamil 2017 Shivalinga Chinna Kabali Tamil 2017 Nibunan Vaa Daa Modhi Paakalam Tamil

Arunraja Kamaraj as Singer

Year Movie Song(s) Language Composer 2014 Jigarthanda Ding Dong Tamil Santhosh narayanan 2015 Demonte Colony Trap of the Beast Tamil Keba 2015 Trisha Illana Nayanthara Trisha Illana Nayanthara Tamil GV Prakash Kumar 2016 Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum Pangaali Tamil Santhosh narayanan 2016 Theri Dub Theri Step Tamil GV Prakash Kumar 2016 Kabali Neruppuda Tamil Santhosh narayanan 2016 Oru Mexican Aparatha Kalippu Katta Kalippu Malayalam Manikandan Ayyappan 2016 Code Kodi Parakutha Tamil Santhosh narayanan 2016 Bairavaa Varlam Varlam Vaa Tamil Santhosh narayanan 2017 Kombu Vacha SingamDa (Independent Album) Kombu Vacha SingamDa Tamil GV Prakash Kumar 2017 Bruce Lee Naan Thaan Goppan Da Tamil GV Prakash Kumar 2017 Shivalinga Chinna Kabali Tamil S. S. Thaman 2017 Nibunan Vaa Daa Modhi Paakalam Tamil S.Navin

Check out the latest photos of Arunraja Kamaraj,