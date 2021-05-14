Arushi Handa Height, Age, Boyfriend, Family, Biography & More

Arushi Handa is an Indian actress, model, dancer and anchor. Arushi Handa birthday comes on 28th May and her age is 30 years. She majorly works in Hindi television shows and is mainly known for her participation in the popular TV reality show MTV Splitsvilla Season 11 premiered on MTV Channel. Arushi is also active on Instagram and has more than 613k followers. In this Webseries World post, we are going to talk about Arushi Handa Wiki, Age, Boyfriend, Height, Family, Images, Biography & More

She works as a freelance model and appeared in several modeling and fashion events. She is also very popular on social media and has a huge fan following on her different social media handles like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Arushi Handa Wiki/Biography, Personal Information

Born on 28 May 1991, Arushi Handa’s age is 30 years as of 2021. She was born and brought up in a well-to-do Hindu family from Solan, Himachal Pradesh, India. She completed her early schooling at St. Luke’s Senior Secondary School, Solan, Himachal Pradesh. She completed her graduation in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Rayat Institute of Engineering & Information Technology, Rupnagar, Punjab, India.

Real Name Arushi Handa Nickname Aru Profession Actress, Model Instagram arushi.handa.official (613K Followers) Date Of Birth 28 May 1991 Age 30 years Zodiac Sign Gemini Birth Place Solan, Himachal Pradesh, India Religion Hindu Nationality Indian School St. Luke’s Senior Secondary School, Solan, Himachal Pradesh College Rayat Institute of Engineering & Information Technology, Rupnagar, Punjab Qualification Graduate

She always has a desire of becoming a model and actress since her childhood. She has always wanted to be a part of the Indian entertainment industry. She always had the support of her family in pursuing her dream, she went to Mumbai to start her career in the industry after the completion of her graduation.

Arushi Handa Family, Boyfriend / Husband / Marital Status

Arushi Handa belongs to a financially stable family from Solan, Himachal Pradesh, India. She is known to have Indian nationality and has her belief in the Hinduism religion.

Her father’s name is Rakesh Handa who owns a business in Himachal Pradesh and her mother’s name is Alka Handa who is a housewife. She also has a sibling, her younger brother’s name is Utkarsh Handa. Arushi Handa’s marital status is unmarried. She never shares anything about her personal life in public and also never talk about the relationship in any of her interview.

Arushi Handa Parents Father: Rakesh Handa

Mother: Alka Handa Siblings Utkarsh handa Marital Status Unmarried Husband N/A Boyfriend Not Known Children N/A

Arushi Handa Physical Appearance Height, Weight, Size

Arushi Handa is one of the hot and gorgeous models in the industry. She owns a beautifully shaped figure with adorable looks and an attractive personality. She is very fit and has maintained an impressive figure with regular exercise and yoga. She is 5 feet and 6 inches in height and her bodyweight weighs around 58 Kg.

Her body type is hourglass slim and her figure measurements measure 34-24-36 inches approximately. She has a long, beautiful, dark brown color with mesmerizing and beautiful brown color eyes.

Weight In Kilograms – 58 KG

In Pounds – 127.86 lbs Height In centimeters- 167 cm

In meters- 1.67 m

In Feet Inches-5 feet 6 inches Eye Colour Brown Hair Colour Dark Brown Body Measurements 34-24-36

Arushi Handa Career

Arushi Handa started her career as a model during her college days. She has participated in various modeling and fashion events and did several photo shoots for known photographers. She made her debut on-screen appearance after she participated in the popular TV reality show MTV Splitsvilla Season 11.

She is one of the hottest contestants in the show and gained huge popularity and fan following after this show. She also works as a social media influencer and anchor. Currently, she is working as a freelance model and did photoshoots for her social media handles.

Some Interesting and Unknown facts about Arushi Handa

She is an avid cat lover and has a pet cat at home. She loves to play with her in her free time. She is very close to her family and loves to spend most of her time with them.

She is a huge fan of actor Ajay Devgan and actress Kajol Devgan.

She is also a trained dancer and has a YouTube channel named after her on which she uploads her dancing videos.

Arushi Handa Images

