Arvind Kejriwal Visits Covid Care Facility, Thanks Centre For Medical Staff

New Delhi:

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the ITBP’s Radha Soami COVID care facility in Delhi’s Chhatarpur on Monday and thanked the Union authorities for offering docs and medical workers on the centre which has 500 oxygen-supported beds.

He mentioned 200 ICU beds might be organized on the facility.

“Visited the Radha Soami facility this morning, 500 oxygen beds begin immediately. Extra beds might be added within the subsequent few days. We can even begin 200 ICU beds right here. Grateful to Babaji for serving to us. Thanks Central authorities for offering docs and medical workers of ITBP,” Arvind Kejriwal tweeted after the go to.

Visited the Radha Saomi facility this morning. 500 oxygen beds begin immediately. Extra beds might be added within the subsequent few days. We can even begin 200 ICU beds right here. Grateful to Babaji for serving to us. Thanks Central govt for offering docs and medical workers of ITBP. pic.twitter.com/23j4uNewsa – Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 26, 2021

The Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel COVID Care Centre (SPCCC) at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in south Delhi is operated by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

“SPCCC will present remedy freed from value. No walk-in admissions might be made,” ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey had mentioned, including admission to the centre might be made on reference by the district surveillance officers (DSO).

A short normal working process (SOP) issued on Sunday mentioned sufferers after getting a reference from a DSO will report on the reception of the SPCCC and after preliminary documentation, their bodily examination might be achieved and subsequently, they are going to be admitted.

Delhi is dealing with an acute scarcity of oxygen beds for severe COVID-19 sufferers and has nearly run out of ICU services amid hovering infections.