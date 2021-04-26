ENTERTAINMENT

Arvind Kejriwal Visits Covid Care Facility, Thanks Centre For Medical Staff

Avatar
By
Posted on
Arvind Kejriwal Visits Covid Care Facility, Thanks Centre For Medical Staff

Arvind Kejriwal mentioned 200 ICU beds might be organized on the facility.

New Delhi:

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the ITBP’s Radha Soami COVID care facility in Delhi’s Chhatarpur on Monday and thanked the Union authorities for offering docs and medical workers on the centre which has 500 oxygen-supported beds.

He mentioned 200 ICU beds might be organized on the facility.

“Visited the Radha Soami facility this morning, 500 oxygen beds begin immediately. Extra beds might be added within the subsequent few days. We can even begin 200 ICU beds right here. Grateful to Babaji for serving to us. Thanks Central authorities for offering docs and medical workers of ITBP,” Arvind Kejriwal tweeted after the go to.

The Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel COVID Care Centre (SPCCC) at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in south Delhi is operated by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

“SPCCC will present remedy freed from value. No walk-in admissions might be made,” ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey had mentioned, including admission to the centre might be made on reference by the district surveillance officers (DSO).

A short normal working process (SOP) issued on Sunday mentioned sufferers after getting a reference from a DSO will report on the reception of the SPCCC and after preliminary documentation, their bodily examination might be achieved and subsequently, they are going to be admitted.

Delhi is dealing with an acute scarcity of oxygen beds for severe COVID-19 sufferers and has nearly run out of ICU services amid hovering infections.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
62
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
59
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
57
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
54
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
54
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
53
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
51
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
51
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
51
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
50
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top