Arya Abbiton accused of rape: These shocking pictures surfaced

What did he do for God during the telecast of the documentary, Sunday 3 April 2022? On TF1, internet users were shocked to see that archive footage of Arya Abbiton was circulated while the actor was accused of rape.

They didn’t like it. On Sunday April 3, 2022, Internet users expressed their displeasure at the release of archive footage of Arya Abbiton in the documentary What have they done for God?, While the first part of the saga was broadcast on TF1, the channel took the opportunity to return to the core of the popular comedy. That’s why we rediscover the actor right in the middle of filming or promotion. An appearance on screen that was not welcomed, as a reminder, is later indicted for rape. “For the “event doc” on the film #questcequnaencorefaitaubondieu, they could do without the interview with #AryAbittan … I thought he …