Arya Vicky, Biography, Age, Wife, Movies, Video, Pictures

Arya is a Indian film actor And the creator, Who appear mainly in Tamil films and have worked in several Malayalam productions. She made her on-screen debut with the Tamil film ‘Arinthum Ariyamalum’ In 2015, Kiss Film won her the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut in the South. Aryan has gained fame for films like Naan Kadavul, Madrasapattinam, Raja Rani, Araramam. He produced several films in both Tamil and Malayalam industries.

Reality Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has launched his new clothing company House KH House of Khaddar ‘in the grand finale of the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4. He said that he got the spark for the idea during his recent election campaign, especially after visiting the weavers of Kanchipuram. Given his difficulties, particularly after the lockdown, the actor decided to start a Khadi branding company with several international designers and promote handsome products. Indian fashion costume designer Amrit Ram is also part of the team. The official announcement of KH HOD OF KHADDAR has been made on the final episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4.

Profile and career

Arya was born as Jamshed Setirath 11 December 1980 In Trikipur, Kerala. He did his schooling at SBOA Matriculation and Higher Secondary School, Chennai and then earned an engineering degree from Crescent Engineering College in Vandalur, Chennai. His father’s name Umar cethirakath A football champion and his mother’s name was Jamila Satirakath. He has two brothers named Sathya (Shaheer Sethirakath) and Razi Setirakth. Arya’s younger brother Satya is also an actor who made his acting debut in the 2013 Tamil film ‘Poothagam’.

After graduation, Arya worked as an assistant software engineer. In 2003, cinematographer Jeev saw her and was approached to attend the audition for her film Ullam Ketakume. He made his breakthrough by portraying evil characters in Vishnuvardhana. Arinthum Ariyalam (2005) and Pattialal (2006). He later garnered critical acclaim for playing the role of Aghori in Bala’s Naan Kadavul in 2009.

Arya went on to achieve commercial success with the release of the period drama Madrasapattinam, comedy film boss Angira Bhaskaran (2010), and the family action thriller Vettai (2012). Arya won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut in the South and received two nominations for the Filmfare Award and the Vijay Award.

Actor Arya’s family owns a restaurant ‘Sea shell’ In Anna Nagar, Chennai. He also produces films under his production company ‘The Show People’ And is a partner in Trivandrum-based production company August Cinema. Currently, actor Arya was the brand ambassador for this Colors Tamil Channel. Also, Arya composed him Own matrimonial site, Where women who are interested in marrying him can share their details with him.

Colors in Tamil channel, show Inga Veetu Mapillai The main attraction of the channel will be where actor Arya finds her Wife. In more than 40 episodes, the show will air its entire bride search. During the launch of the channel, dignitaries represent Color tamil It is said that about 7000 applications were received Mapillai Arya Website With most of them being doctors.

Name Arya Real Name Jamshed Sathirakath Surname Jamie, arya The business Indian film actor and producer Date of birth 11 December 1980 Ages 3. father’s name Umar cethirakath Mother’s name Jamila Satirakath The height 5 ‘9’ weight 75 kg religion Islam educational qualification B.Tech in CSE school SBOA Matriculation and Higher Secondary School, Chennai College Crescent Engineering College, Vandalur, Chennai Hobby Cycling, reading books, long driving and listening to music Hometown Trikipur, Kasaragod, Kerala, India the nationality Indian married Yes wife’s name Sayyeshaa saigal Current City Chennai, India

Arya movies

year movie role Language: Hindi notes 2005 Arinthum Ariyamalam Kutty Tamil Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut – South Ullam Ketukume Iman Tamil Oru Kalluri Kadhai truth Tamil 2006 Kalabh kadalan Akhilan Tamil Patial Kosi Tamil Vattaram Burma Tamil 2007 Maya Kannadi Self Tamil cameo appearance Oram Po Chandru Tamil 2009 Naan Kadavul Rudran Tamil Nominee, Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Tamil

Nominee, Vijay Award for Best Actor Shiva Mansula Sakti Arun Tamil cameo appearance Sarvam Karthik Tamil 2010 Verudu Diwakar Telugu Madrasapattinam Illam Parithi Tamil Nominee, Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Tamil

Nominee, Vijay Award for Best Actor Kadal Sola Vandhen The doctor Tamil cameo appearance Boss Angira Bhaskaran Bhaskaran Tamil Will Chandru Tamil cameo appearance Chiku Bukku Arjun Sekhar / Sekhar Tamil 2011 Urumi Chirakkal Kothuwal / Thangchan Malayalam Avan Ivan Kumbhudure Sami Tamil 2012 Vettai Gurumurthy Tamil Oru Kaal Oru Kannadi Rajni Murugan Tamil cameo appearance 2013 Sethai Jayakantan (JK) Tamil King queen | John Tamil Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actor Arambam Arjun Tamil Nominee, Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor – Tamil Irandam ulagaam Madhu Balakrishnan / Maruvan Tamil 2014 Kathai Thirikathai Wasanam Iyakkam Self Tamil cameo appearance Chord Cameraman Tamil cameo appearance Meghman Arul (Shiva) Tamil 2015 Purampakku Angira Podhuvudamai The ball Tamil Romeo Juliet Self Tamil cameo appearance Indru Netru Nalai Scientist Tamil cameo appearance Vasuvam Saravananam on Padichwanga Saravanan Tamil double barrel Majnu Malayalam Yatchan Chinna Tamil Trisha Illana Nayantara Harish Tamil cameo appearance Size zero Abhishek Telugu Enji Idupazhagi Tamil 2014 Bangalore Natkal Arjun (Aju) Tamil Nambiar Bhaskar Tamil cameo appearance 2017 Mupparimanam Self Tamil cameo appearance Great father Andrews Eapen Malayalam Kadamban Kadamban Tamil 2018 Rajaratha world Kannada Filming Santhana Devan ** Tamil Filming Ghaghikant ** Tamil Filming Sangamitra ** Tamil Pre production

Movies under Arya Productions

year movie The director Language: Hindi cast 2014 Amra Kavyam Jeev Shankar Tamil Truth, Mia 2014 Chord Susinthiran Tamil Vishnu, Sri Divya 2015 Vasuvam Saravananam on Padichwanga M. Rajesh Tamil Arya, Tamannaah 2015 double barrel Lijo Jose Pelisserie Malayalam Prithviraj, Swati Reddy, Indrajith Sukumaran 2014 Darvinte parinamam Jijo Anthony Malayalam Prithviraj, Chandini Sreedharan 2014 Anurag Karikin Vellam Khalid Rehman Malayalam Asif Ali, Biju Menon, Asha Sarath 2017 Great father Hanif Adani Malayalam Mammootty, Sneha, Anikha 2018 Kali Nazim Koya Malayalam Shabeen Benson, Vidya Pradeep, Tini Tom

Arya television show

Colors Tamil – Enge Vetu Mapillai

Star Vijay TV – Kadhale Kadle, Murattu Single

