Aryan Khan’s graduation ceremony is becoming viral, fans are hooked after seeing the look

Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son Aryan Khan is making headlines for his new avatar due to his looks. Aryan may be away from Bollywood but he has millions of fans and he is also very popular among his fans. There are speculations about Aryan’s Bollywood debut. Not only this, his fans are also excited to see him in films. Today, the actor also has a huge fan following on social media and people like every picture and video of him.

Now a photo of him is also going viral. The picture is said to be of his graduation ceremony. Let us tell you that Aryan was studying filmmaking and has completed graduation from USC. In this photo, you can see Aryan wearing graduation lehenga in his stylish style. While sharing this photo on the internet, it was said, ‘Aryan Shahrukh Khan. Class of 2020. Bachelor of Fine Arts Cinematic Arts, Film and Television Production School of Cinematic Arts’. It has been said that Aryan does not want to work in films like his father.

Once in an interview, Shah Rukh himself talked about this and said, “Aryan wants to become a director and does not like to be compared to his father. If we talk about Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan, she can make her Bollywood debut soon. Well if we talk about Shahrukh, he will soon be seen in the film ‘Pathan’ alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.