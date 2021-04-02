As 45+ line up for jabs, centres to function even on holidays in April | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

LATEST

As 45+ line up for jabs, centres to function even on holidays in April | India News

NEW DELHI: As Covid-19 vaccination opened for all those above 45 years on Thursday, the Centre asked states to ramp up inoculation in the wake of surge in infection that is posing a threat to gains of the previous downturn in cases and the nascent economic recovery.
Around 22.9 lakh doses were administered through 56,390 vaccination sessions across public and private hospitals on Thursday till about 10:30pm, according to the latest data reviewed by TOI.
As per the earlier statement by the health ministry, 17.47 lakh doses were administered till 8pm on Thursday. Of this, 15.28 lakh doses were given to those above 45.
Looking to expand coverage, the Centre has decided to operationalise both public and private sector Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) on all days of the month in April (from today till April 30), including gazetted holidays.
To reduce vulnerability to the virus and control its spread, the Centre is aiming to administer at least 30 lakh doses daily, official sources said.
Govt focusing on max vaccine coverage in Covid-hit districts
The Centre’s focus is on achieving maximum coverage in high burden districts. Overall, India has administered over 6.7 crore doses till 8pm on Thursday. Of this, around 4 crore doses have been given to those above 45 years of age. States have been directed to optimally utilise all CVCs across public and private sectors to ensure rapid increase in the pace and coverage of vaccination.
Despite the Centre’s repeated advisories and liberalised policies to rope in all private facilities with required amenities in the vaccination drive, the sites organised in the private sector continue to be far less than those in the government hospitals. Of the total 56,390 sessions organised on Thursday, only 6,440 were in the private sector, rest in government hospitals.
Experts say there is an urgent need to quicken vaccination in the wake rising cases across India. The average daily cases in the last week of March increased to around 56,200 — more than three folds of around 16,740 recorded in the first week of March. On Wednesday, daily cases increased to 72,330. However, the pace of vaccinations is still moderate in most states with only about 92 lakh people fully inoculated so far since the launch of the vaccination drive on January 16.

