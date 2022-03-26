As Bridgerton returns, why are we so obsessed with period dramas?

With its scandals, drama, and gorgeous outfits, the second season of Bridgerton arrives on March 25.

There’s plenty to live for – the first season was watched by a record-breaking 82 million homes in 28 days.

But there’s a lot to see in the second round as well – we now know that Nicola Coughlan’s character is the anonymous gossip writer, Lady Whistledown, and the main story is likely to be a romance between Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey) and newcomer Kate Sharma. There is hope ( Simone Ashley).

There is no loyalty to this author’s pen, so it is advisable to keep his secrets safe from your life. Bridgerton Season 2 returns on March 25, 2022. Only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/hQ9HAkZjxX — bridgerton (@bridgerton) February 14, 2022

It’s no surprise that its first season…