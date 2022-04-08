As conditions change, I change my lengths: Leg-spinner Rashid Khan | Cricket

There is not a more recognisable face from Afghanistan than Rashid Khan. That he happens to be a cricketer, and a leg-spinner, who competes in the best T20 leagues around the world makes him proud.

“If I look seven years back, I never thought I would play cricket at this level, coming from Afghanistan,” he says at the launch of his men’s fashion brand ‘RK 19’. “It’s not been easy. I am blessed to be in this position to have my own brand. It’s my responsibility to make my country proud.”

Khan hopes his brand will get the same love as he does from all the cricket-loving people of the world. “I am blessed,” he says, when asked about garnering equal support from Indian and Pakistani fans by participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League…