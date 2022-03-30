As doctor, facing murder charges, dies by suicide, FORDA calls for proper probe | Latest News India

An association of resident doctors has demanded a proper investigation into an incident involving the deaths of a pregnant woman and an obstetrician in Rajasthan’s Dausa. Dr Archana Sharma allegedly died by suicide after she was booked for the death of the pregnant woman, the police said on Tuesday.

An FIR was registered against the doctor at the Lalsot Police Station after family members of the pregnant woman protested outside the hospital, run by Dr Sharma and her husband, demanding immediate action, reported news agency PTI.

Stressed over the FIR, police said, Sharma hanged herself to death.

“The doctor was booked for the death of the pregnant woman due to negligence in treatment. Today afternoon, the doctor hanged herself to death at her residence above the hospital,” PTI…