AS Monaco will pay tribute to Miguel Van Damme

AS Monaco will pay tribute to Miguel Van Damme

Fellow club Cercle Brugge will pay tribute to the deceased goalkeeper.

miguel van damme He died on 29 March after a prolonged illness. The 28-year-old Dorman lost his battle with leukemia, but he had won hearts across Belgium and even elsewhere with his strength and his self-sacrifice. While this weekend, all Pro League clubs are wearing a black armband in tribute to Van Damme, AS Monaco, partner club of the Cercle de Bruges, will do the same against FC Metz this Sunday.


Read Full News