AS Monaco will pay tribute to Miguel Van Damme

Fellow club Cercle Brugge will pay tribute to the deceased goalkeeper.

miguel van damme He died on 29 March after a prolonged illness. The 28-year-old Dorman lost his battle with leukemia, but he had won hearts across Belgium and even elsewhere with his strength and his self-sacrifice. While this weekend, all Pro League clubs are wearing a black armband in tribute to Van Damme, AS Monaco, partner club of the Cercle de Bruges, will do the same against FC Metz this Sunday.