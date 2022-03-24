Ash Barty would ‘never say never’ about returning to professional tennis

Ash Barty has said she will “never say no” about returning to professional tennis after retiring from shock.

Responding to a question about the possibility of making a comeback, the Australian said: “Well, you never say, it goes a long way.”

Barty indicated a role with junior tennis in his country, saying that seeing the “smiles” on young players’ faces reminded him “why I started playing”.

She said she was looking forward to working with young players “in whole communities, by seeing smiles on children’s faces, by bringing them opportunities to play tennis”, adding: “It reminds me why I started playing. “

Asked if this means she will be in a formal position with junior tennis, Barty…