Ash Barty’s retirement reminds us how remarkable the last decade of Serena Williams and Roger Federer was

Ash Barty's retirement reminds us how remarkable the last decade of Serena Williams and Roger Federer was

The extraordinary exploits of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams have turned tennis into a sport for thirty-something legends in recent years, but Australia’s Ashley announces her retirement at just 25 years old. Barty turned the clock back.

Not long ago, many of the best players in the game had left their best days behind by the time they reached their mid-twenties.

Wimbledon and Australian Open champion, Barty said she was tired of her efforts, which have seen her lead the world rankings since the summer of 2019.

Barty announced her retirement on Instagram, saying, “I know how much work it takes to bring out the best of myself.” “I don’t have that anymore. I don’t have the physical …

