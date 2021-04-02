Ashanti Measurements, Height, Age, Songs, Videos, Biography

Ashanti is a US-born singer, model, actress actively working in the American media industry. She was born on 13th October 1980 in Glen Cove, Long Island, New York, United States. She is known for her work in the music industry. Her pic appeared on the cover of many magazines like King, Teen Vogue, Vibe, and Lucky. She came into fame in 2002 as a singer and songwriter of the song “Foolish”. Her first movie was Malcolm X. She looks so cute and beautiful, Her acting work in Bride and Prejudice, John Tucker Must Die, and Resident Evil Extinction also appreciated widely.

Ashanti Wiki

Full Name Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas Nick Name (s) Shani

Shany Bonnie

Shani Bonnie

Ashanti

Princess of Hip Hop and Soul Date of Birth 13th October 1980 Birth Place Glen Cove, Long Island, New York, United States Working Field Singer

Songwriter

Model

Record Producer

Dancer

Actress Ethnicity Multiracial Zodiac Sign Libra Hair Color/ Type Black Eye Color Brown – Dark Religion Christian Father Name Ken-Kaide Thomas Douglas Mother Name Tina Douglas Marital Status Single Relationship(s) Nas (2018 – 2019)

James Harden (2016 – 2018)

Darnell Dockett (2015 – 2016)

DeSean Jackson (2013 – 2015)

Chink Santana (2003 – 2005)

Nelly (2003 – 2014)

Irv Gotti (2001 – 2004) First Album Murder Inc. (2002) First Movie Coach Carter (2005) Known For Jive

Epic

The Inc.

Written

eOne

Murder Inc

Def Jam

E1 Net Worth $18 Million Dollars

Ashanti Measurments

Body Measurements 34-23-38 inches Height 5 feet 3 inches (1.41 m) Weight 64 kg (141lbs) Dress Size 6 (US) Shoes Size 7 (US) Body Shape Voluptuous Bra Size 32B Chest Size 34 inches Waist Size 23 inches Hips Size 38 inches

Ashanti Filmography (Latest)

Movie/TV Series Name Character Played Dynasty (2019) Ashanti A Christmas Winter Song (2019) Clio Stuck (2017) Eve Mothers and Daughters (2016) Kelly Unforgettable (TV Series) (2015) Stella Mutant World (2014) The Preacher Within (2016) Hannah Alexander Christmas in the City (2013) Teanna Musk Army Wives (TV Series) (2013) Latasha Monclair / Latasha Durant Coach Carter (2005) Kyra

Social Media Accounts