Ashanti Measurements, Height, Age, Songs, Videos, Biography

Ashanti is a US-born singer, model, actress actively working in the American media industry. She was born on 13th October 1980 in Glen Cove, Long Island, New York, United States. She is known for her work in the music industry. Her pic appeared on the cover of many magazines like King, Teen Vogue, Vibe, and Lucky. She came into fame in 2002 as a singer and songwriter of the song “Foolish”. Her first movie was Malcolm X. She looks so cute and beautiful, Her acting work in Bride and Prejudice, John Tucker Must Die, and Resident Evil Extinction also appreciated widely.

Ashanti Wiki

Full Name Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas
Nick Name (s) Shani
Shany Bonnie
Shani Bonnie
Ashanti
Princess of Hip Hop and Soul
Date of Birth 13th October 1980
Birth Place Glen Cove, Long Island, New York, United States
Working Field Singer
Songwriter
Model
Record Producer
Dancer
Actress
Ethnicity Multiracial
Zodiac Sign Libra
Hair Color/ Type Black
Eye Color Brown – Dark
Religion Christian
Father Name Ken-Kaide Thomas Douglas
Mother Name Tina Douglas
Marital Status Single
Relationship(s) Nas (2018 – 2019)
James Harden (2016 – 2018)
Darnell Dockett (2015 – 2016)
DeSean Jackson (2013 – 2015)
Chink Santana (2003 – 2005)
Nelly (2003 – 2014)
Irv Gotti (2001 – 2004)
First Album Murder Inc. (2002)
First Movie Coach Carter (2005)
Known For Jive
Epic
The Inc.
Written
eOne
Murder Inc
Def Jam
E1
Net Worth $18 Million Dollars

Ashanti Measurments

Body Measurements 34-23-38 inches
Height 5 feet 3 inches (1.41 m)
Weight 64 kg (141lbs)
Dress Size 6 (US)
Shoes Size 7 (US)
Body Shape Voluptuous
Bra Size 32B
Chest Size 34 inches
Waist Size 23 inches
Hips Size 38 inches

Ashanti Filmography (Latest)

Movie/TV Series Name Character Played
Dynasty (2019) Ashanti
A Christmas Winter Song (2019) Clio
Stuck (2017) Eve
Mothers and Daughters (2016) Kelly
Unforgettable (TV Series) (2015) Stella
Mutant World (2014) The Preacher
Within (2016) Hannah Alexander
Christmas in the City (2013) Teanna Musk
Army Wives (TV Series) (2013) Latasha Monclair / Latasha Durant
Coach Carter (2005) Kyra

Ashanti Pics

