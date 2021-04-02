Ashanti Measurements, Height, Age, Songs, Videos, Biography

Ashanti is a US-born singer, model, actress actively working in the American media industry. She was born on 13th October 1980 in Glen Cove, Long Island, New York, United States. She is known for her work in the music industry. Her pic appeared on the cover of many magazines like King, Teen Vogue, Vibe, and Lucky. She came into fame in 2002 as a singer and songwriter of the song “Foolish”. Her first movie was Malcolm X. She looks so cute and beautiful, Her acting work in Bride and Prejudice, John Tucker Must Die, and Resident Evil Extinction also appreciated widely.
Ashanti Wiki
|Full Name
|Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas
|Nick Name (s)
|Shani
Shany Bonnie
Shani Bonnie
Ashanti
Princess of Hip Hop and Soul
|Date of Birth
|13th October 1980
|Birth Place
|Glen Cove, Long Island, New York, United States
|Working Field
|Singer
Songwriter
Model
Record Producer
Dancer
Actress
|Ethnicity
|Multiracial
|Zodiac Sign
|Libra
|Hair Color/ Type
|Black
|Eye Color
|Brown – Dark
|Religion
|Christian
|Father Name
|Ken-Kaide Thomas Douglas
|Mother Name
|Tina Douglas
|Marital Status
|Single
|Relationship(s)
|Nas (2018 – 2019)
James Harden (2016 – 2018)
Darnell Dockett (2015 – 2016)
DeSean Jackson (2013 – 2015)
Chink Santana (2003 – 2005)
Nelly (2003 – 2014)
Irv Gotti (2001 – 2004)
|First Album
|Murder Inc. (2002)
|First Movie
|Coach Carter (2005)
|Known For
|Jive
Epic
The Inc.
Written
eOne
Murder Inc
Def Jam
E1
|Net Worth
|$18 Million Dollars
Ashanti Measurments
|Body Measurements
|34-23-38 inches
|Height
|5 feet 3 inches (1.41 m)
|Weight
|64 kg (141lbs)
|Dress Size
|6 (US)
|Shoes Size
|7 (US)
|Body Shape
|Voluptuous
|Bra Size
|32B
|Chest Size
|34 inches
|Waist Size
|23 inches
|Hips Size
|38 inches
Ashanti Filmography (Latest)
|Movie/TV Series Name
|Character Played
|Dynasty (2019)
|Ashanti
|A Christmas Winter Song (2019)
|Clio
|Stuck (2017)
|Eve
|Mothers and Daughters (2016)
|Kelly
|Unforgettable (TV Series) (2015)
|Stella
|Mutant World (2014)
|The Preacher
|Within (2016)
|Hannah Alexander
|Christmas in the City (2013)
|Teanna Musk
|Army Wives (TV Series) (2013)
|Latasha Monclair / Latasha Durant
|Coach Carter (2005)
|Kyra
Social Media Accounts