Ashleigh Barty tight-lipped about post-retirement plans

Ashleigh Barty was worried about her future on Thursday, telling the media “you’ll have to wait and see” as speculation swirls about what happens next after her shock retirement from tennis.

The world number one and three-time Grand Slam champion stunned the tennis world on Wednesday by retiring at the age of just 25, saying she had fulfilled her dreams and was “physically spent”.

It drew praise for the down-to-earth Australian led by Serena Williams.

Barty spoke in public for the first time on Thursday since her announcement, but repeatedly diverted her attention from questions…