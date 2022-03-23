LATEST

Ashleigh Barty: World No.1 Ashleigh Barty announces retirement | Tennis News

Ashleigh Barty: World No.1 Ashleigh Barty announces retirement
SYDNEY: World number one Ashleigh Barty stunned tennis on Wednesday by announcing her retirement from the sport at the age of just 25, saying she had fulfilled her dreams and was “physically spent”.
Barty made a stellar start weeks after becoming the first domestic Australian Open champion in 44 years and winning the Grand Slam crown on three different surfaces.
In a tearful social media video message with her close friend and former doubles partner Casey DeLuca, Barty said she was “so ready” to give it up after achieving her life-long ambition of winning Wimbledon last year.

“Success is for me…

