Ashleigh Sims vs Shanell Dargan, video, best Women’s Boxing match, Tariq Sims, reaction

Shanell Dargan and Ashley Sims stole the show ahead of the Harry Garside vs Maneuver Matt main event at the No Limit Boxing Card Wednesday night in Sydney.

Sims, NRL player Tariq and Dargan’s partner, was making his professional boxing debut from the top in third place.

Faced with only eight minutes of boxing in four rounds of two, the pair held nothing past the opening bell, each delivering a blazing non-stop barrage.

Dargan gained an early advantage before the Sims returned to the fight.

“That’s Tariq Sims watching his mate in battle!” Commentator Ben Damon said on Fox Sports.

“What are you saying?!

