Ashley Bloomfield resigns: ‘He felt the pressure along with the rest of us’

Health workers are thanking Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield for her work preventing ailing healthcare systems from falling into a pandemic – and for saving lives.

Photo: RNZ/Samuel Rilstone

They say they can relate to someone who needs rest.

Dr. Bloomfield quits his job in July, leaving the position 12 months ago after two years of heavy stress.

There are very few civil servants who get such fame.

For two years he has been a regular in the country’s living rooms, especially in the first lockdown when almost everyone was going home every day to hear the news of the Covid-19 threat.

John Bonning, emergency physician and president of the Council of Medical Colleges, said Bloomfield had to step up…