Ashley Bloomfield to step down as Director General of Health in July

Dr Ashley Bloomfield will step down from her role as Director General of Health at the end of July.

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield speaks to reporters. (Source: RNZ/Samuel Rilstone)

Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes announced the news in a media release Tuesday morning.

“At this stage in the government’s COVID-19 response, and at the beginning of significant changes in the health and disability sector, Dr. Bloomfield thinks July is a good time to step away and have an extended break,” in a media release. was read.

Bloomfield appeared publicly at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. He has become a familiar face for the kiwi at press conferences over the past two years – Aotearoa’s response to the pandemic.

Hughes said that Bloomfield “has worked …