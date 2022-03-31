Ashley Cain and Safiya split a year after daughter Azealia’s death

Their daughter Azealia Diamond Cain was eight months old when she died on April 25 last year after suffering from acute myeloid leukemia.

The now former footballer and his ex-girlfriend issued a joint statement on Instagram just weeks before the anniversary of the death of their little girl.

It said: “After a disastrous and heartbreaking year, Safia and I decided to separate a few months ago.

“It was an incredibly difficult decision that we needed to keep to ourselves for some time to give us a chance to explore our journey in private.

“The past few months have demonstrated that we remain the closest of friends, spend time together everyday and that we will always love, care and support each other.

“We are bound by our mighty journey…