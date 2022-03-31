Ashley Cain and Safiya Vorazzi announce separation but say they ‘will always love, care and support each other’

Ashley Cain and Safiya Vorazzi have announced they have split – but say they will ‘love, care and support each other forever’. The Nuneaton couple, who lost baby girl Azealia last year to acute myeloid leukemia, both posted the same message on their Instagram pages today (March 30).

The messages said that after a ‘devastating and heartbreaking’ year, they decided to split several months ago. The split has been described as an ‘incredibly difficult’ decision.

But the post further read that they will ‘love, care and support each other forever’. And they have vowed to remain best friends.

full post

“After a disastrous and heartbreaking year, Ashley and I …