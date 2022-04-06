Ashley Sims and Shanelle Dargan put up epic battle over Garside-Matt undercard

Ashley Sims and Shanelle Dargan have given a full barnburner as part of the undercard of the Australian Lightweight Title bout between Harry Garside and Manuer Matt at the prestigious Horden Pavilion in Sydney on Wednesday night.

It was a fight that deserved more than four, two-minute rounds, but both fighters could be proud of their efforts that had crowds at their feet.

George Rose of No Limit Boxing came onto the mic before the cards were read out to announce Sims and Dargon, both making their professional debuts, would receive a $5,000 bonus.

After four wild rounds, in which both women were stunned at different stages, the judges could not split them, as one saw it 39–37 for Dargan, while the other ruled it to a draw (38–38 x2). did.

