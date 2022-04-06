Ashling Murphy murder-accused to be sent to trial

A man accused of murdering teacher Ashling Murphy is presented with a book of evidence and sent to trial in the Central Criminal Court.
Joseph Puska, 31, of Linley Grove, Muklagh, with Offley’s address, was initially held after a court hearing in Tullamore on January 19.
He is accused of killing a 23-year-old elementary school teacher who was assaulted on January 12 after running along the Grand Canal near Tullamore.
The Slovakian citizen faced his seventh hearing in Cloverhill District Court on Wednesday.
Four weeks ago, the Director of Public Prosecutions confirmed that he would face trial in the Central Criminal Court on indictment.
At that stage, the state’s book of evidence was still being prepared, and Judge Blake said that prosecutors should make every effort to …
