Ashu Sharma (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Ashu Sharma (Actor) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Girlfriend and More

Ashu Sharma is an Indian television and film actor. He has worked in many films and TV series and is best known for portraying the character of Satyendra Bharadwaj in Colors TV’s second-longest-running series Sasural Simar Ka.

Birth & Early Life

Ashu Sharma was born on 16th February, 1982 in Patiala, Punjab. He started with his acting career after his graduation. He has done Masters in Dramatics from Punjab University.

Bio

Real Name Ashu sharma Nickname Ashu Profession Actor Date of Birth 16 February 1982 Age (as in 2021) 39 Years Birth Place Patiala, Punjab, India Nationality Indian Home Town Chandigarh, India Family Mother : Not Available

Father : Not Available

Sister : Not Available

Brother : Not Available

Wife : Megha Sharma



Son : Name Not Known

Religion Hinduism Address Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Career

Television

Ashu debuted on TV with Colors TV’s popular television drama series Sasural Simar Ka as Satyendra Bharadwaj in year 2011. He has also worked in Sony Entertainment TV’s Patalia Bebes as Sukhwinder Chahal ‘Sukhi’. His other notable works are Kaleerein and laddo 2.

In 2020-21, he was seen in SAB TV’s Tera Yaar Hoon Main as Rajan Pratap Bansal (Nitu). It is an Indian Hindi language comedy television series. The show is produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Hukamchand Mittal. It premiered on 31 August 2020 and talks about Rajeev Bansal, a simpleton live a contented life with his family.

Film

Ashu Sharma started his film career with Dev D in 2009 and played a Canadian boy he has also starred in the thrillers like Teen Patti and No One Killed Jessica and other films like Surkhaab, Dishoom,Yamala Pagla Deewana, Missing etc. He appeared in the action comedy Happy Bhag Jayegi in 2016 which was commercially very successful.

Education Details and More

School Not Known College Punjab University Educational Qualification Graduate Debut Television : Sasural Simar Ka (2011)



Film : Dev.D (2009)

Awards Not Available

Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 11″ Feet Weight 75 Kg Body Shape Chest: 42 inches

Waist: 34 inches

Biceps: 14 inches Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Hobbies Travelling, Reading

Personal Life

Ashu Sharma is married to Megha Sharma and has a son.

Marital Status and More

Marital Status Married Girlfriends Megha Sharma

Controversies None Salary (approx) Not Available Net Worth Not Available

Social Media Presence

Ashu Sharma was born and brought up in Patiala, Punjab to a Hindu Brahmin family.

He appeared on movie Happy Bhag Jayegi after a 4 year gap.

He is a theatre artist and was part of many plays across the country.

In 2021, He acted in Disney + Hostar’s web series Chattis and Maina starring Vikram Singh Chauhan and Sandeepa Dhar.

He appeared in a short film Comedian as Ashwin Verma. This short film also selected in Filmfare’s Short Film Award 2020.

He directed a play called The Ad- Maker and played role of Abhay in it.

