Ashu Sharma (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Ashu Sharma (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Ashu Sharma (Actor) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Girlfriend and More

Ashu Sharma is an Indian television and film actor. He has worked in many films and TV series and is best known for portraying the character of Satyendra Bharadwaj in Colors TV’s second-longest-running series Sasural Simar Ka.

Birth & Early Life

Ashu Sharma was born on 16th February, 1982 in Patiala, Punjab. He started with his acting career after his graduation. He has done Masters in Dramatics from Punjab University.

Bio

Real Name Ashu sharma
Nickname Ashu
Profession Actor
Date of Birth 16 February 1982
Age (as in 2021) 39 Years
Birth Place Patiala, Punjab, India
Nationality Indian
Home Town Chandigarh, India
Family Mother : Not Available
Father : Not Available
Sister : Not Available
Brother : Not Available
Wife : Megha Sharma
Ashu Sharma with Megha Sharma (Wife)
Son : Name Not Known
Ashu Sharma with His Son
Religion Hinduism
Address Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Ashu Sharma (Actor)

Career

Television

Ashu debuted on TV with Colors TV’s popular television drama series Sasural Simar Ka as Satyendra Bharadwaj in year 2011. He has also worked in Sony Entertainment TV’s Patalia Bebes as Sukhwinder Chahal ‘Sukhi’. His other notable works are Kaleerein and laddo 2.

In 2020-21, he was seen in SAB TV’s Tera Yaar Hoon Main as Rajan Pratap Bansal (Nitu). It is an Indian Hindi language comedy television series. The show is produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Hukamchand Mittal. It premiered on 31 August 2020 and talks about Rajeev Bansal, a simpleton live a contented life with his family.

Film

Ashu Sharma started his film career with Dev D in 2009 and played a Canadian boy he has also starred in the thrillers like Teen Patti and No One Killed Jessica and other films like Surkhaab, Dishoom,Yamala Pagla Deewana, Missing etc. He appeared in the action comedy Happy Bhag Jayegi in 2016 which was commercially very successful.

Education Details and More

School Not Known
College Punjab University
Educational Qualification Graduate
Debut Television : Sasural Simar Ka (2011)
Sasural simar ka
Film : Dev.D (2009)
Ashu Sharma (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More
Awards Not Available
Ashu Sharma (Actor)

Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 11″ Feet
Weight 75 Kg
Body Shape Chest: 42 inches
Waist: 34 inches
Biceps: 14 inches
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Hobbies Travelling, Reading
Ashu Sharma (Actor)

Personal Life

Ashu Sharma is married to Megha Sharma and has a son.

Marital Status and More

Marital Status Married
Girlfriends Megha Sharma
Ashu Sharma with Megha Sharma (Wife)
Controversies None
Salary (approx) Not Available
Net Worth Not Available
Ashu Sharma (Actor)

Social Media Presence

  • Ashu Sharma was born and brought up in Patiala, Punjab to a Hindu Brahmin family.
  • He appeared on movie Happy Bhag Jayegi after a 4 year gap.
  • He is a theatre artist and was part of many plays across the country.
  • In 2021, He acted in Disney + Hostar’s web series Chattis and Maina starring Vikram Singh Chauhan and Sandeepa Dhar.
  • He appeared in a short film Comedian as Ashwin Verma. This short film also selected in Filmfare’s Short Film Award 2020.
  • He directed a play called The Ad- Maker and played role of Abhay in it.

If you have more details about Ashu sharma. Please comment below we will updated within a hour.

