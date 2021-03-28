Ashwin Kumar (Cook With Comali 2) Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, TV Shows, Images » todayssnews

Ashwin Kumar is an Indian actor, who mainly works in the Tamil film and television industry. He made his acting debut with the Tamil movie “O Kadhal Kanmani,” directed by Mani Ratnam in the year 2015. His television debut was “Rettai Vaal Kuruvi,” which was telecasted on Vijay TV. He participated in the cooking reality show Cooku with Comali Season 2 and became the second finalist of the show. Ashwin featured in Sony Music South’s new music album video “Kutty Pattas Song” along with Reba Monica John.

Ashwin is a heartthrob of many girls and even boys. He stole hearts with his smart personality and gentle manners. Ashwin Kumar got more fame after he participated in the cookery show Cook With Comali 2. Shivangi is a big fan of Ashwin kumar.

Early Life and Career

Ashwin Kumar was born on 7th May in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India. Ashwin Kumar family is now residing in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. His father name is Lakshmikanthan and his mother name is not known. He finished his schooling in Carmel Garden School, Coimbatore. He finished his graduation in BE (Mechanical Engineering) at Kumaraguru College of Technology, Coimbatore and MBA at PSG Institute of Management, Coimbatore.

Ashwin Kumar started his acting career in the year 2015 with the Tamil movie “O Kadhal Kanmani,” along with Dulquer Salmaan. He has also acted with some famous celebrities like Pavani Reddy, Uma Riyaz Khan, Aishwarya, Lakshmy Ramakrishnan, and Kala Kalyani. Ashwin Kumar also acted in the television serials like Rettai Vaal Kuruvi and Ninaika Therintha Manamae which was telecasted on Vijay TV. His performance in the movie “Indha Nilai Maarum,” was praised by the critics. Ashwin did a pivotal role in the Hotstar Tamil web series “Live Telecast” along with Kajal Agarwal. The series was directed by Venkat Prabhu.

Ashwin Kumar Biography

Name Ashwin Kumar Real Name Ashwin Kumar Lakshmikanthan Nickname Ashwiney, Ashu Profession Film actor, model Date of Birth 7th May Age Yet to be Updated Zodiac sign Yet to be Updated Father Name Lakshmikanthan Mother Name Yet to be Updated Siblings Yet to be Updated Religion Hindu Educational Qualification BE (Mechanical engineering), MBA (Operations management) School Carmel Garden School, Coimbatore College Kumaraguru College of Technology & PSG Institute of Management Hobbies Playing Guitar and Singing Hometown Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality Indian Married Yet to be Updated Wife Name Yet to be Updated Affairs NA Children NA Current City Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

