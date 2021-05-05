Asia Set for Muted Start After U.S. Tech Declines: Markets Wrap – Yahoo Finance

(Bloomberg) — Asia stocks looked set for a muted start Thursday after technology shares weighed on U.S. markets, offsetting optimism over solid corporate earnings and economic reports. Treasuries climbed.

Futures pointed to modest gains in Hong Kong and Japan, where trading resumes after holidays. U.S. futures were little changed after the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 ended in the red, while the S&P 500 notched a small gain. Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren suggested that the U.S. mortgage market no longer needs the support of such heavy monthly bond purchases, advancing the debate on when the central bank might start tapering asset purchases.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 1.57%. The U.S. Treasury’s auction schedule suggested the government’s financing needs may have peaked. The dollar was little changed. Oil gave up earlier gains as traders assessed an increase in gasoline stockpiles.

As the world’s largest economy rebounds, investors are increasingly focused on when the central bank might start throttling back its emergency support. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the Fed will announce a reduction in the pace of bond purchases in the fourth quarter. While Chairman Jerome Powell hasn’t yet shifted from his message that it’s too soon to discuss such a move, policy makers have begun to address the issue more directly.

“The housing market is quite strong right now and housing prices have been going up,” Rosengren told Bloomberg TV. “So the need for buying mortgage-backed securities at the pace that we have been doing probably is not nearly as needed as it was much earlier in the recovery.”

Meanwhile, the surge in commodity prices continues to fuel debate over whether price pressures could start to get out of hand. The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index returned to its highest level since 2011 as growth bets boost demand, while poor weather and transportation bottlenecks threaten supply. U.S. lumber futures extended their steep rally to fresh record highs as sawmills try to keep up with surging demand.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Bank of England rate decision ThursdayThe April U.S. employment report is released on Friday

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures dipped less than 0.1% as of 8:25 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 was little changedNasdaq 100 futures were steady. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures were up 0.1%Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.3% earlier

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 109.20 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.4865 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steadyThe euro was little changed at $1.2007

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 1.57% in U.S. hours

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.8% to $65.13 a barrelGold was at $1,785.50 an ounce

