Asia Stocks Look Steady as Tech Drops; Yields Fall: Markets Wrap – Yahoo Finance

(Bloomberg) — Asia stocks are set for a muted open after technology shares weighed on U.S. markets, offsetting optimism over solid corporate earnings and economic reports. Treasuries climbed.

Futures were little changed in Australia and Hong Kong. Trading resumes in Japan and China after holidays. U.S. futures edged lower after the S&P 500 notched a small gain while the Nasdaq 100 ended in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose to a fresh record. Moderna Inc. and Johnson & Johnson retreated on news the U.S. will support a proposal to waive intellectual-property protections for Covid-19 shots, joining an effort to increase global supplies.

The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index returned to its highest level since 2011 as growth bets boost demand, while poor weather and transportation bottlenecks threaten supply. Oil slipped toward $65 a barrel. The dollar was little changed.

The U.S. Treasury said it will sell $126 billion of long-term debt next week in its quarterly refunding auctions. It’s the first time in more than a year that the total hasn’t increased, suggesting that the government’s financing needs may have peaked. Treasuries rallied over the session, with the benchmark 10-year yield slipping to 1.57%.

As the world’s largest economy rebounds, an intense debate has emerged over whether inflation could get out of control. The five-year breakeven rate — a proxy for inflation expectations — has jumped to the highest since 2008, buoyed in part by commodity prices. Despite massive government spending and central bank stimulus, several Federal Reserve officials said Wednesday that price pressures can be contained.

“I do think we are set up for a more difficult summer,” Andrew Sheets, Morgan Stanley chief cross asset strategist, said on Bloomberg TV. “The higher inflation numbers are going to come through — they might be temporary but we are definitely going to get them — and we are at much higher levels” in the stock market, he said.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Bank of England rate decision ThursdayThe April U.S. employment report is released on Friday

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures dipped as of 7:16 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 was little changedNasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures were little changedHong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.3% earlier

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 109.20 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.4876 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changedThe euro was little changed at $1.2005

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.57%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $65.28 a barrelGold was at $1,787.33 an ounce

