Asim Riaz announces his new Project; Releases Poster!!

Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz is one of the most handsome people we have seen on screen. He has been in the news ever since the show. SOmetimes it is due to his work or sometimes it is because of his relationship wh Himanshi Khurrana. Riaz has done a couple of music videos post his stint on the show and has received a lot of love for all of them. However, now his professional life is taking off to bigger things.

Today, Riaz took to his social media as he shared the poster of his upcoming single, Back To Start as he is all set to begin the rap hustle. He wrote, ‘ASIM SQUAD, this is for real! Get ready to go #backtostart The rap hustle is about to begin. Stay tuned.’ Soon after the poster was shared, fans of the actor have taken to a Twitter trend already as he is currently trending on Twitter. Now that the poster is out, fans are hoping for the release date to be out soon as they can’t seem to get enough of it already.

Check out Asim Riaz’s post here:

The fans are thrilled to see Asim in this new poster. Are you?