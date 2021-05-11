ENTERTAINMENT

Asim Riaz announces his new Project; Releases Poster!!

Telly Updates

Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz is one of the most handsome people we have seen on screen. He has been in the news ever since the show. SOmetimes it is due to his work or sometimes it is because of his relationship wh Himanshi Khurrana. Riaz has done a couple of music videos post his stint on the show and has received a lot of love for all of them. However, now his professional life is taking off to bigger things.

Today, Riaz took to his social media as he shared the poster of his upcoming single, Back To Start as he is all set to begin the rap hustle. He wrote, ‘ASIM SQUAD, this is for real! Get ready to go #backtostart The rap hustle is about to begin. Stay tuned.’ Soon after the poster was shared, fans of the actor have taken to a Twitter trend already as he is currently trending on Twitter. Now that the poster is out, fans are hoping for the release date to be out soon as they can’t seem to get enough of it already.

Check out Asim Riaz’s post here:

https://twitter.com/imrealasim/status/1392009383526027264/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1392009383526027264%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.indiaforums.com%2Farticle%2Fasim-riaz-announces-new-project-as-he-reveals-poster-of-back-to-start_176276

The fans are thrilled to see Asim in this new poster. Are you?

Related Items:

Most Popular

78
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
54
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
25
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
23
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
23
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
23
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
23
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top