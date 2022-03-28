ask for long distance services

– Advertisement –

La Fraternidad Union announced a train stoppage for Tuesday, March 29, which they estimated would affect all services.

To denote the disapproval of an injunction issued by blue federal justice which prevents the resumption of long distance service between Buenos Aires And white bay, The train will stop on Tuesday.

Federalists also rejectedIrregularities in phantom purchase of tickets that reduce availability and transfer of passengers to motor transport.

paro appears « In defense of the railway industry and violated jobs and to add to the problem of attacks on railways in the asphalt of the tracks, the refusal of the mayors to provide railway services …