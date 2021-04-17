Askren vs Paul Live! Game Stream, How to Watch Free on Reddit? – Film TMT

Cool Struggle!!Askren vs Paul dwell stream Social media star Jake Paul and retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren are on the scene in Las Vegas right now for a particular Thriller Struggle Membership pre-fight press convention

Click on To Watch Askren vs Paul Reside Stream Free

Social media star Jake Paul battles former UFC welterweight Ben Askren within the upcoming Thriller Struggle Membership pay-per-view (PPV) boxing occasion obtainable to stream RIGHT HERE — don’t miss a single second of face-punching motion!

The Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren PPV card prices $49.99 (stream it right here) and options musical visitors Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo, Main Lazer, and The Black Keys, together with the rap supergroup Mt.

Who else is on the struggle card?

The total struggle card is as follows…

Jake Paul Vs. Ben Askren

Regis Prograis vs. Ivan Redkac

Steve Cunningham vs. Frank Mir

Joe Fournier vs. Andres Felipe Robledo Lodono

Junior Younan vs. Jeyson Minda

Lorenzo Simpson vs. Francisco Torres

Quinton Randall vs. William Jackson

Right now’s festivities, hosted by rap mogul Snoop Dogg and emceed by veteran sportscaster Al Bernstein, get underway promptly at 5 p.m. ET within the embedded video participant above.

Additionally taking the stage for Paul vs Askren right now’s yap-fest are ex-UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir and former IBF cruiserweight titleholder Steve Cunningham, who mash mitts within the April 17 co-main occasion. As well as, former WBA tremendous light-weight champion Regis Prograis may have phrases for Ukrainian pugilist Ivan Redkach.

White: $1 Million Says Paul Loses To Askren

Westmore, composed of hip-hop legends Snoop Dogg, Ice Dice, Too $hort, and E-40. For extra info on the April 17 occasion in addition to the entire struggle, card click on right here.

Who’s Jake Paul?

Jake Paul is the brother of Logan Paul. Each are YouTuber on-line personalities with sizeable followings throughout virtually each social media platform. They initially gained recognition on now-defunct video platform Vine and Jake Paul starred in Bizaardvark, a present on the Disney Channel.

Who’s Ben Askren?

Ben Askren might be most well-known for being violently KO’d by UFC celebrity Jorge Masvidal in 5 seconds, however earlier than that, he was an undefeated fighter and thought of among the many best wrestlers in MMA.

After an extremely profitable novice wrestling profession, Askren grew to become a world champion in two organizations, Bellator and One FC. He made a UFC run on the finish of his profession, however by then was carrying a variety of persistent long-term accidents. He in the end retired because of these accidents.

Who’s the betting favourite?

Oddsmakers have Paul listed as -225 higher favourite with Askren at +175.

This makes good sense. Whereas this struggle is an unknown amount, Askren was by no means thought-about an excellent striker in MMA. His entire recreation was arrange round his grinding wrestling and brutal floor and pound strikes.

When the struggle stays to face, Askren tends to look sluggish and restricted. Jake Paul, while inexperienced, has extra skilled boxing expertise than Askren and hasn’t misplaced a boxing match but.

That being stated, Askren is a former skilled fighter with a 19-2 document and wins in opposition to world-class competitors. Jake Paul is 2-0 in opposition to much less skilled opposition.

How do I watch Askren vs Paul?

That one is fairly easy. You should buy the Paul vs Askren Reside PPV occasion on Triller Struggle Membership for US$49.99.

SEE AT TRILLER

When does the Askren vs Paul struggle happen?

In line with the Triller web page, the principle occasion will begin round 9 pm EDT on April 17. That’s 6 pm PDT.

Viewers within the UK should keep up until 2 a.m. on April 18 to look at the struggle. If you happen to’re tuning in from Australia, the struggle takes place at 11 a.m. on April 18.

Askren vs Paul Press convention

Triller held a Conor McGregor-esque press convention over the weekend, permitting Jake Paul and Ben Askren to go at one another. At one level Paul performed a message from Jorge Masvidal for Askren.

Last phrase

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren, Regis Prograis vs Ivan Redkach, Steve Cunningham vs Frank Mir, Joe Fournier vs Reykon – Official PPV Reside stream