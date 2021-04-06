ENTERTAINMENT

Asli Sukh Web Series Cast, All Parts, Watch Online

Asli Sukh is the latest Indian OTT web series, releasing on Big Movie Zoo App and website. The lead cast of the web series includes Garima Mauriya, Yuvraj Parhak, Asad, Mahi. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the Big Movie Zoo app and website can watch all episodes of the web series on 9 April 2021. Asli Sukh Episodes web series is directed by Ashok Mehta. BMZ WORLDWIDE (OPC) PVT.LTD. is the producer of the web series. This web series is divided into many parts.

Asli Sukh is the cunning story of a woman, whose biggest weapon is her bosomy body. Big Movie Zoo is a new OTT app like Kooku, Ullu. Real happiness is a story in which everyone is willing to go to any extent to get real happiness, see who gets real happiness, and who does what and what to get real happiness.

Asli Sukh Web Series Wiki and Crew

Name Asli sukh
Director Ashok Mehta
Producer Anirudh kumar
Written by/Story Ashok Mehta
Screenplay Ashok Mehta
Production Company BMZ WORLDWIDE (OPC) PVT.LTD.
Lead Cast Garima mauriya
Yuvraj parhak
Asad
Mahi
Genre Cheating
Thriller
Romance
Total Episodes 3
Country India
Music Rajesh
Cinematographer Rajesh
Releasing Date 9 April 2020
Language Hindi
Releasing Platform Big Movie Zoo

Asli Sukh Trailer

The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the Tandoor trailer and web series must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series.

Also Read: [Ullu] Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar Cast

Asli Sukh Web Series Cast and Details

Garima mauriya

Garima mauriya

Yuvraj parhak
Asad
Mahi

Where to watch Big Movie Zoo Asli Sukh?

Legally you can watch the Asli Sukh web series on the Big Movie Zoo Movies app and website. To watch and download the web series a paid subscription is also required.

