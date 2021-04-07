Aspirants (TVF) Cast and Crew, Roles, Release Date, Trailer » Bioofy

Disclaimer: All Images that are Used in this post from Instagram & Google Image and Credit Goes to their Respective Onwer. Contact Us on this Email [email protected] for Credit or Remove these Images.
Aspirants Cast and Crew
Aspirants is a TVF (The Viral Fever) web series. Aspirants Web Series was released on 7 April 2021. Here’s the full list of cast and crew of “Aspirants”:
Aspirants is a Movie by TVF. Main Star Cast of Aspirants is Naveen Kasturia.
Here we share the Full List of (TVF) Aspirants Cast and Crew, Roles, Release Date, Story, Trailer.
Aspirants Thatst
Naveen kasturia
Shivankit Singh Parihar
Abhilash thapliyal
Sunny Hinduja
Namita Dubey
Aspirants Director
Apoorv singh karki
Aspirants Produced
Arunabh Kumar
Aspirants Created by
Arunabh Kumar & Shreyansh Pandey
Aspirants Written by
Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish
Aspirants Executive Producers
Vijay Koshy, Shreyansh Pandey, Arun Kumar
Aspirants Supervising Producers
Haider Ali, Joshna Bhat
Aspirants Associate Director
Himali Shah
Aspirants D.O.P
Georgy John, Arjun Kukreti
Aspirants Editor
Tushar Manocha
Aspirants Music
Rohit Sharma
Aspirants Background Score
Tusshar mallek
Aspirants Head of Post Production
Gaurav Rungta
Aspirants Country
Aspirants Distributor
Aspirants Also Known As
Aspirants Genres
Aspirants Language
Aspirants Release Dates
7 April 2021
Aspirants Trailer
Aspirants Story