Aspirants (TVF) Cast and Crew, Roles, Release Date, Trailer » Bioofy

Aspirants (TVF) Cast and Crew, Roles, Release Date, Trailer

Aspirants Cast and Crew

Aspirants is a TVF (The Viral Fever) web series. Aspirants Web Series was released on 7 April 2021. Here’s the full list of cast and crew of “Aspirants”:

Aspirants is a Movie by TVF. Main Star Cast of Aspirants is Naveen Kasturia.

Here we share the Full List of (TVF) Aspirants Cast and Crew, Roles, Release Date, Story, Trailer.

Aspirants Thatst

Naveen kasturia

Shivankit Singh Parihar

Abhilash thapliyal

Sunny Hinduja

Namita Dubey

Aspirants Director

Apoorv singh karki

Aspirants Produced

Arunabh Kumar

Aspirants Created by

Arunabh Kumar & Shreyansh Pandey

Aspirants Written by

Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish

Aspirants Executive Producers

Vijay Koshy, Shreyansh Pandey, Arun Kumar

Aspirants Supervising Producers

Haider Ali, Joshna Bhat

Aspirants Associate Director

Himali Shah

Aspirants D.O.P

Georgy John, Arjun Kukreti

Aspirants Editor

Tushar Manocha

Aspirants Music

Rohit Sharma

Aspirants Background Score

Tusshar mallek

Aspirants Head of Post Production

Gaurav Rungta

Aspirants Country

7 April 2021

Aspirants Trailer

