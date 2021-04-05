ASRB ARS Preliminary Examination 2021: Application Process Begins Today for More than 200 Posts- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

ASRB ARS 2021 Exam

– PC : My Result Plus

The applications are invited by the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) for the posts of Agricultural Research Service (ARS 2021) (222 Vacancy) in Various Subjects will be recommended for appointment as Scientists in Agricultural Research Service (ARS) of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). Postgraduates can apply before April 25, 2021.

ASRB ARS 2021 Exam Details



Post: Agricultural Research Service (ARS (Preliminary) Examination 2021)

No. of Vacancy: 222

Pay Scale: 57,700 – 1,82,400/- Level-10

Category wise Vacancy Details



SC: 28

ST: 22

OBC: 51

EWS: 21

UR: 100

Total: 222

Eligibility Criteria: Master’s Degree or equivalent in the concerned discipline with specialization. Age Limit: 21 to 32 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Credit Card/Debit Card/Net-Banking.

For Gen/ OBC and EWS Candidates: 500 /-

For Women/ SC/ ST/ PH Candidates: No Fee

Starting Date of Online Application Submission: April 05, 2021

Last Date of Online Application Submission: April 25, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Fee: April 25, 2021

ASRB ARS (Preliminary) -2021 Exam Date: June 21 to 27, 2021

Date of ARS-2021 (Mains) Examination: September 19, 2021

How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates man apply at asrb.org.in from April 05, 2021, to April 25, 2021.

Job Location: All India

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Preliminary CBT, Main Written Exam & Interview.