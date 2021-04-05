ASRB ARS Preliminary Examination 2021: Application Process Begins Today for More than 200 Posts- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

ASRB ARS 2021 Exam
– PC : My Result Plus
The applications are invited by the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) for the posts of Agricultural Research Service (ARS 2021) (222 Vacancy) in Various Subjects will be recommended for appointment as Scientists in Agricultural Research Service (ARS) of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). Postgraduates can apply before April 25, 2021.
ASRB ARS 2021 Exam Details
Post: Agricultural Research Service (ARS (Preliminary) Examination 2021)
No. of Vacancy: 222
Pay Scale: 57,700 – 1,82,400/- Level-10
Category wise Vacancy Details
SC: 28
ST: 22
OBC: 51
EWS: 21
UR: 100
Total: 222
Eligibility Criteria: Master’s Degree or equivalent in the concerned discipline with specialization. Age Limit: 21 to 32 years
Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Credit Card/Debit Card/Net-Banking.
For Gen/ OBC and EWS Candidates: 500 /-
For Women/ SC/ ST/ PH Candidates: No Fee
Starting Date of Online Application Submission: April 05, 2021
Last Date of Online Application Submission: April 25, 2021
Last Date for Payment of Fee: April 25, 2021
ASRB ARS (Preliminary) -2021 Exam Date: June 21 to 27, 2021
Date of ARS-2021 (Mains) Examination: September 19, 2021
How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates man apply at asrb.org.in from April 05, 2021, to April 25, 2021.
Job Location: All India
Selection Process: Selection will be based on Preliminary CBT, Main Written Exam & Interview.