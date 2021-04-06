ASRB NET 2021 Application Process Begins for Lecturer/ Assistant Professor Posts- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

ASRB NET 2021
Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has begun the recruitment process for the posts of National Eligibility Test (NET-2021) in Various Subjects will be recommended for appointment as Lecturer/ Assistant Professor in the State Agricultural Universities (SAUs) and other Agricultural Universities (AUs). The postgraduate pass can apply before April 25, 2021.
Exam Name: National Eligibility Test (NET-2021)
ASRB NET 2021 Eligibility Criteria:
Candidate must have done a Master’s Degree or equivalent in the concerned discipline with specialization.
Age Limit: Minimum 21 years & no upper age limit
Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Credit Card/Debit Card/Net-Banking.
For Gen/ UR Candidates: 1000 /-
For EWS/OBC Candidates: 500/-
For Women/SC/ ST/ PH Candidates: 250/-
Starting Date of Online Application Submission: April 05, 2021
Last Date of Online Application Submission: April 25, 2021
Last Date for Payment of Fee: April 25, 2021
ASRB NET -2021 Exam Date: June 21 to 27, 2021
How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates man apply at asrb.org.in from April 05, 2021, to April 25, 2021.
ASRB NET 2021 Job Location: All India
ASRB NET 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Computer Based Test (CBT).
ASRB NET 2021 Notification: asrb.org.in/2021.pdf