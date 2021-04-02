ASRB STO Recruitment 2021: Vacancy for 65 Posts, Postgraduates can Apply Before April 25, Application Process to Begin from April 5- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

ASRB Senior Technical Officer Recruitment 2021

The applications are invited by the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) for the posts of 65 Senior Technical Officer (STO) Vacancy. Postgraduates can apply before April 25, 2021.

ASRB Senior Technical Officer Recruitment 2021 Details



Post: Senior Technical Officer (STO)

No. of Vacancy: 65

Pay Scale: 57,700 – 1,82,400/- Level-10

ASRB Senior Technical Officer Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria:

Candidate must have a Master’s Degree or equivalent in the concerned discipline with specialization.

Age Limit: 21 to 35 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Credit Card/Debit Card/ Net-Banking.

For Gen/OBC and EWS Candidates: 500 /-

For Women/SC/ ST/ PH Candidates: No Fee

Starting Date of Online Application Submission: April 05, 2021

Last Date of Online Application Submission: April 25, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Fee: April 25, 2021

ASRB STO Exam Date: June 21 to 27, 2021

How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply asrb.org.in from April 05, 2021, to April 25, 2021.

Job Location: All India

ASRB Senior Technical Officer Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Online Computer Based Test (CBT) & Interview.

ASRB Senior Technical Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification: asrb.org.in/Notification