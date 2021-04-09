Assam: Congress, All Brought To Jaipur To Save Candidates Before Counting – Tech Kashif

LATEST

Assam: Congress, all brought to Jaipur to save candidates before counting: In Assam, Congress candidates contesting on Congress ticket have been brought to Jaipur. He is said to have been accommodated at the Fair Mount Hotel in Jaipur.

Polling is over in Assam and the results are awaited. Even before the counting, Congress is busy saving its candidates. In Assam, Congress candidates contesting on Congress tickets have been brought to Jaipur. He is said to have been accommodated at the Fair Mount Hotel in Jaipur. Congress has taken this step to avoid manipulation politics.

The Congress has reportedly shifted all its candidates to Jaipur in view of the possibility of horse-trading in Assam. According to some media reports, Congress, as well as AIUDF candidates, have been sent to Jaipur. All these candidates will remain in Jaipur till May 2. He will return to Assam after the results are out on May 2

