Assam Congress Party Job Guarantee Scheme 2021 | Apply online youth registration form @ congressor5guarantee.in

The Congress Party of Assam State has announced that it will provide employment to the unemployed of the state through the Assam Congress Party Job Guarantee Scheme 2021. Through this initiative, the Congress Party has promised that it guarantees TMT to the unemployed youth of the state. Apart from this, the Congress party has promised to create 5 lakh TMT in the state. To take this scheme to the masses, it has also started an online portal congressor5guarantee.in.

Interested and eligible youth in the state can register online for the Congress Party Job Guarantee Scheme.

Assam Congress Party Job Guarantee Scheme 2021

This article tells about online process of online application and registration for Assam Congress Party Job Guarantee Scheme 2021, features of the scheme, online youth registration form on the official portal.

Features of Assam Congress Party Job Guarantee Program

Let us look at the features of the Assam Congress Party Job Guarantee Scheme.

The Congress party promises to repeal the Assam CAA Act.

It guarantees 5 lakh government TMT in the state. It also guarantees 2.5 million TMT in the private sector.

Th Congress Party guarantees a daily wage of Rs. Tea garden workers 365

The Congress raised the salary of tea workers to Rs. 365 / – a day within 30 days of coming to power.

The party guarantees 200 units of monthly electricity free of charge to every household.

The Congress also promises a guarantee of Rs. 2,000 / – per month to housewives as an honor.

Apply for Assam Congress Party Job Guarantee Scheme 2021 @ Congress Congress

Let’s look at the online process to apply for the Job Guarantee Scheme launched by the Assam Congress Party.

Visit the official portal of Assam Congressor5guarantee.

It takes the online applicant to the home page.

Applicants can find the job registration form on the same page.

Online youth application / registration form 2021

Enter First Name, Last Name, Age, Phone Number, WhatsApp Active (Yes / No), Email ID, Eligibility and Assembly Constituency.

Click on submit button.

Applicants can receive an SMS with their registration ID (this may take a few seconds).

Protect the ID of the Congress Party’s Job Guarantee Scheme with the applicant.

The aim of the Congress party is to give employment to all the unemployed after coming to power in the state.

How did Congress create 5 lakh TMT in Assam

“The main objective of the Congress party is to first fill the available vacancies. There are many vacancies in the Assam State Government. Apart from filling these, the Congress Party guarantees that 5 lakh new posts will be created to fill the governance gap. There is a huge shortage of teachers, doctors, medical staff, flood relief workers and others in Assam. These new posts will be created not just to create new TMT but to fill the governance gap and improve the lives of all the people of Assam. 5 Lakh Govt. The job promise is thus at the heart of Congress’s plan to revive the state and its economy and take it to the next level. “

Assam Congress Job Guarantee Official Website

Assam Congress Party Job Guarantee Scheme 2021 FAQ

What is the main objective of Assam Congress Party Job Guarantee Scheme 2021? The main objective of the Assam Congress Party job scheme is to provide 5 lakh TMT to the unemployed in the state after coming to power. Do I need to pay any amount for registration under Assam Congress Party Job Guarantee Scheme? No, applicants are not required to pay any registration fee to fill the online registration form for the Assam Congress Party Job Guarantee Scheme. What qualifications should an applicant have to qualify for registration for the Congress Job Guarantee Scheme in the state of Assam? Any literate or illiterate can apply for job guarantee scheme on th portal as the Congress party is trying to provide employment for all in the state. Is online registration mandatory for Assam Congress Job Guarantee Scheme? No, registering for the Assam Congress Job Guarantee Scheme is voluntary. However, applicants can apply for the scheme as per their wish.