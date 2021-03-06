Assam Congress Party Job Guarantee Scheme 2021: Apply Online, Youth Registration

Assam Congress Party Job Guarantee Scheme implemented, online registration, fill the form on Congress. Congress party of Assam state has reported that it will give job to the unemployed in the state Assam Congress Party Job Guarantee Scheme 2021. Through this activity, the Congress Party has guaranteed that it ensures business to the unemployed youth of the state. Apart from this, the Congress party has vowed to capture 5 lakhs in the state.

In order to take this scheme to a majority, an online process has been started on congressor5guarantee.in. Interested and eligible youth in the state can enroll online for the Congress Party Job Guarantee Scheme. This article depicts the online application and online cycle of enrollment. Assam Congress Party Job Guarantee SchemeThe highlight of the plan is the online youth enforcement structure at the authority gateway.

Assam Congress Party Job Guarantee Scheme 2021

On 4 March, the Assam Congress sent a crusade crusade for the Assam Congress Party Job Guarantee Scheme at a press meeting. As the Forward Drive indicated, the head of the resistance sent a site for unemployed youth in the state. On the occasion that it is listed with the Job Guarantee Registration Program, the Congress Government is making sure that you will get this position on the basis of need.

In half a month, Assam will have a Congress-dominated Mahajot government. The Congress is ensuring that it will continuously create 1 lakh government businesses, which comes to 5 lakh government businesses in 5 years. In addition, it is ensuring the production of 2.5 million private sector businesses over 5 years. Congress government will initially fill Sulabh inauguration under Congress Party’s Job Guarantee Scheme Assam 2021. A large part of the posts in the Assam government are vacant.

Features of Assam Congress Party Job Guarantee Scheme

The features of Assam Congress Party Job Guarantee Scheme are as follows:

The Congress party vows to repeal the CAA Act in Assam.

It ensures 5 lakh government businesses in the state. Likewise it ensures 2.5 million places in the private sector.

Th Congress Party daily at Rs. Tea Plantation Worker 365

The Congress raised the compensation of tea laborers to Rs. 365 / – a day within 30 days of coming under control.

The gathering ensures 200 units of electricity throughout the month for each family not to take anything out of the pocket.

Similarly, the Congress guarantees the assurance of Rs. 2,000 / – as an honor to housewives every month.

How did Congress capture 5 lakhs in Assam?

The principle objective of the Congress party is to initially fill the Sulabh inauguration. There are several inaugurations in the Assam State Government. Apart from filling these, the Congress party ensures that 5 lakh new ones will be presented when the administration holes are filled. There is a tremendous shortage of teachers, specialists, clinical staff, flood aid laborers and others in Assam. These new posts will not be made just to fill the holes of administration and to create new openings to improve the survival of the multitude of Assam’s individuals. 5 Lakh Govt. Such is the guarantee of work at the core of the Congress system of reviving the state and its economy and taking it to a lower level.

How can the adjacent Congress government capture 25 lakh private sector?

The Congress Party has considered the financial conditions of the state by 2021 and reached a resolution that there is a wide scope of private sector working age in the state. So far, the private sector in Assam is mainly bargaining with small Assamese organizations, which cannot develop. In addition, organizations are coming from outside Assam to loot our property and consequently are not creating much space. The nearby Congress government will take up new businesses in the neighborhood, assist the Assamese in initially scaling up, creating an arrangement that all organizations working in Assam use 80% of the workforce locally for their Assam projects. Similarly, in any case, half of the government agreements will go to Assamese organizations. They will make a law for this.

Assam Congress Party Job Guarantee Scheme Application Process

The application process of the Assam Congress Party Job Guarantee Scheme includes the following steps:

First you have to go official website Assam Congress Party Job Guarantee Scheme After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

Assam Congress Party Job Guarantee Scheme After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website you can see the registration form. Where you need to enter your First Name, Last Name, Age, Phone Number, WhatsApp Active (Yes / No), Email ID, Eligibility and Assembly Constituency.

After filling the details in the form press the submit button and you will get an SMS with the registration number.

Keep this registration number safe for future login. And here you registration process is complete.

We hope that you will find the information related to Assam Congress Party Job Guarantee Scheme definitely beneficial.

If you still have questions related to this, you can ask us through the comments. Apart from this, you can also bookmark our website.

general question

What is the primary goal of the Assam Congress Party Job Guarantee Scheme 2021?

The basic goal of the Assam Congress Party Action Plan is to provide 5 lakh businesses to the unemployed in the state after they come under control.

Do I need to pay any amount under Assam Congress Party Job Guarantee Scheme?

No, the candidates are not required to pay any recruitment fee to fill the online nomination structure for the Assam Congress Party Job Guarantee Scheme.

What capabilities should a candidate need to fulfill all the requirements for the Congress Job Guarantee Scheme in Assam Province?

Anyone can go after ensuring a skilled or uneducated position because they are dependent on entry because the Congress party is trying to give work to all in the state.

Is online nomination compulsory for Assam Congress Job Guarantee Scheme?

No, the nomination for the Assam Congress Job Guarantee Scheme has been deliberate. In any case, candidates can apply for the scheme as per their wish.