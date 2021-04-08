Assam Olympiad Admit Card 2021 Released at nta.ac.in Download Hall Ticket Call Letter

ENTERTAINMENT

Assam Olympiad Admit Card 2021

Assam Olympiad Admit Card will release on 11th April 2021. The candidates who have applied for the examination can visit the official website to download the Admit Card. Assam Olympiad Admit Card will be available on the official website only. The Ministry of Education has established the National Testing Agency (NTA) which organizes the tests under society registration. Steps to download the Admit Card:

  • Visit the official website of Assam Olympiad 2021
  • Click on the option “Download the Admit Card”
  • Login with the registered id and passward
  • Admit Card will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the Admit Card and take a print out for the further reference

Assam Olympiad exam date is 11th April 2021. The admit card will be available on the official website from today on the official website. The candidates can visit the official website and login with the allotted id and password. The admit card contains the details of the Candidate’s Name, Father’s Name, Date of Birth, Exam Date, Examination Center, Candidates photograph, and signature. The candidates who have applied for the examination can visit the official website to download the Admit Card. The examination will be held in two sessions. The first session will start from 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM for class 6th to 9th.

The second session will start from 1:30 AM to 04:30 AM for class 10th to 12th class. The NTA use to conduct these tests to assess the competency of the candidate’s admission. They need to observe the gap in education and professional and testing system. It will be helpful for the growth in professional development standards to research on the education system. The NTA has released the Olympiad Admit Card 2021 on the official website i.e nta.ac.in. The NTA has conducted this exam without any cost for all the students. The applicants to apply for Assam State Level Olympiad Admit Cards will be available on the official website only.

The NTA has extended the examination date for the exam. It will be conducted by Axom Sarba Shiksha Abhiyan Mission in around 145 exams centre which will be convenient for students. The previous year’s question papers are also available on the official website so students can get the benefit from it. They can practice through the previous year’s question papers. Due to government protocols, students are advised to wear a face mask and carry a hand sanitizer bottle to the examination centre. To know more about this article stay connected to us.

