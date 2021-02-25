Assam Ration Card List: District / Block wise List, Download Application Status

New Ration Card List Assam, APL BPL Ration Card Beneficiary List, Assam Ration Card Block Wise Beneficiary List, Assam Block Wise Ration Card Application Status and all other information will be given to you in this article. A new ration card list has been released by the state government in Assam.

The ration card issued by the state government has become an essential document, through which benefits are provided in concessional ration under the PDS scheme. At present, the ration card is issued under NFSA Scheme To benefit the disadvantaged or poor people in the society in the state of Assam.

Assam Ration Card Beneficiary List

The ration card for the residents of the state is a document that provides the right food items to the people of the society. Before the beginning of NFSA 2013, there were three types of ration cards, known as Family Identity Cards in the state of Assam. Was known with the help of Assam Ration Card Many people can take advantage of subsidized food.

Currently, nationalized ration cards are also being distributed to citizens of India. With the help of this nationalized ration card, it can help to supply food to poor people across the country. In the present times ration card has become an important document for the citizens of India. Now Assam Ration Card List Is issued by the state government.

Assam Ration Card List Overview

Name Assam Ration Card List Launched by Assam State Government The beneficiaries People of the state application procedure Online an objective Providing ration card Benefit Providing ration card category Government of Assam to plan official website fcsca.assam.gov.in/portlets/ration-card

Importance of ration card

We know that ration card is very important in our country, because ration card is used as an identity card. Through this ration card, the homes of many poor people in the country run with the availability of food products at very low rates, due to which poor people or people earning work money are able to take care of their family members.

There are also many poor people in India who are not able to afford food items in their daily life, such people are able to enhance their lifestyle by purchasing ration only at cheaper prices through ration card. This ration card helps all poor people to have a happy and inanimate livelihood without worrying about food inflation.

Ration Card Type

Ration cards have been issued by the Delhi government according to the various incomes of the families of the state. The total population of Delhi NCT is divided into proper supply and distribution of SFA and kerosene.

Above Poverty Line (APL) : – APL card (white color) is issued to families with income above Rs. 100000.

: – APL card (white color) is issued to families with income above Rs. 100000. Below Poverty Line (BPL) : – APL cards (pink color) are issued to families with income below Rs 24,200.

: – APL cards (pink color) are issued to families with income below Rs 24,200. Antyodya Anna Yojana (AAY): – Landless laborers, marginal farmers, artisans, craft men, widows, sick persons, illiterate, disabled adults who have no means of subsistence, fall into this category.

Along with these ration cards was another type of ration card, known as Mukhyamantri Anna Suraksha Yojana, which was issued by the Assam government. After the introduction of NFSA in the state of Assam, the government discontinued all ration cards and issued only two types of ration cards, known as:

Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) Ration Card

Government has launched Antyodaya Anna Yojana Providing highly subsidized rations to the beneficiaries of families below the poverty line. This card is also known as PDS card, which is also used as an identity card. The PDS card also ensures that the card holder is entitled to use the level of ration as per the limit of the card. AAY provides food grains at the rate of Rs 2 per kg for wheat and Rs 3 per kg for rice. Those who have an income of Rs 1 lakh will be eligible for the AAY card.

Priority Household (PHH) Ration Card

The families of card holders are given 8 kg of ration per month through this scheme. The beneficiaries of this ration card are provided Rs 5 per ration at a highly discounted rate of Rs 3 per kg. Under the central government scheme, 5 kg ration is provided as per National Security Act-2013 and 3 kg ration is given as per state plan.

The Priority Household (PHH) Ration Card Scheme includes the poor sections of the society and the weaker sections who are mainly landless laborers, marginal farmers and daily wage laborers of the deprived sections of the economy. Priority home (PHH) ration card should have an annual family income of less than 1 lakh per year.

card type colour Annual family income per year Ration issued per kg / month At the rate of per kg AAY Multicolored Below 1 lakh 35 kg / card 3 PHH Multicolored Below 1 lakh 5 kg / family member 3

National Food Security Act, 2013

The National Food Security Act came into force on 10 September 2013 by the Government of India, NFSA scheme has been implemented in the state of Assam to provide mainly benefits to the people of the society. A target has been set to provide benefits to more than 55 lakh families through this scheme.

With the implementation of NFSA scheme in the state by the central government on 24-12-2015, ration card holders will be selected at Rs 3 per 5 kg every month for priority families and Rs 3 per kg for each family of AAY 35 kg. . . Rice will be available per month. Through this scheme, people will also be able to buy ration according to the financial constraints in the state.

Features of NFSA, 2013

It is mandatory to provide nutritious ration of 600 calories to pregnant women and lactating mothers, which will be given for six months with maternity benefit of at least Rs 6,000.

Children from 6 months to 14 years living in the house will be given free mid-day meal, which they can also take home.

India is an obligation. States will also be provided funds in case of shortage of food grains.

In case of food shortage, the allocation of food grains to the states will be preserved for at least six months.

According to the Act, there will be a redressal mechanism at the state and district levels.

State Food Commissions will also be set up to monitor activities taking place as per NFSA.

The cost of implementing the scheme is about 1.25 lakh crores which is about 1.5% of the GDP.

The poorest people of the society coming under the Antyodaya Yojana will be given 35 kg of food grains as per the scheme mentioned under NFSA.

eligibility criteria

To avail this scheme, you have to fulfill the following eligibility criteria –

Citizens who do not have a ration card can apply for a citizen ration card.

According to the Assam Ration Card Scheme, women of the family can also apply for a ration card.

To apply for Assam Ration Card, the applicant must be a native of Assam.

The applicant is required to be a citizen of India, if the applicant is not a citizen of India, then he cannot apply for this ration card.

Residents of Assam state should have an income of Rs 1 lakh, otherwise they will not be eligible for this ration card.

Required documents

Proof of village head / village panchayat president / ward commissioner / inspector, FCS and CA / without ration card from concerned authority.

Birth certificate copies

Copy of voter list

income certificate

BPL certificate

Tax Receipt of Land Revenue

Residential proof

Pan Card

driving license

BPL Family SI. No

Procedure to apply for Assam Ration Card

To apply for Assam Ration Card, you have to go to the Public Distribution System government office, near your home or your ration. You have to take the application form from the counter there and then enter the details of the information asked in that form and attach the documents. After this, the ration card will be delivered to your home in 15 days.

Procedure for checking Assam Ration Card list

If you want to check the beneficiary list of Assam Ration Card, then you have to follow the steps given below-

First of all, you have to go official website Of Assam Ration Card. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

On the home page of the website, you have to select the following options –

Now on your screen, unique RC ID code, applicant name, father / husband name, type of ration card will be displayed.

