Assam Ration Card List: Download New District / Block wise List

The ration card list of Assam has been inaugurated by the Government of Assam. So today under this article, we will share the important aspects of Assam Ration Card for the year 2021. In this article, we will also share a step-by-step process through which you can check Assam Ration Card List Which has been launched by the Assam government. In this article, we will share the specifications of the Assam Ration Card and also mention the benefits that are provided to the public with the opening of the new Ration Card.

Assam Ration Card Beneficiary List

Ration card is a document that is helpful to the residents of the state. Ration card provides proper food items to the poor people of the society. Many poor people can avail subsidized food with the help of ration cards in India. Now, nationalized ration cards are also distributed to citizens of India. This nationalized ration card can be helpful for you to get food supply across the country. Overall, the ration card is the most important document for the citizens of India.

Importance of ration card

Ration card is very important in our country because it is sometimes taken as a token of identity proof. Ration cards have many benefits. The availability of food products at very low rates is the main advantage because as we know many times poor people in our country are not able to afford food for their daily and day to day life. Ration card helps all poor people to have a happy and smooth livelihood without worrying about food inflation.

Assam Ration Card List Details

Name

Assam Ration Card Launched by Government of Assam The beneficiaries

Resident of Assam an objective

Providing ration card official website https://fcsca.assam.gov.in/portlets/ration-card

Types of Assam Ration Card

There are three types of ration cards available for the residents of Assam state. The list of different types of ration cards is given below: –

APL – Above Poverty Line

BPL-Below Poverty Line

AAY-Antyodaya Anna Yojana

eligibility criteria

The following people are eligible to apply for ration card in Assam: –

A person possessing a ration card can apply for a ration card.

Family women can apply for a ration card.

Applicant must be resident of Assam state.

Applicant must be a citizen of India.

The annual income of the resident should be less than Rs 1 lakh.

Important documents

The following documents are required while applying for Assam Ration Card: –

Proof of village head / village panchayat president / ward commissioner / inspector, FCS and CA / without ration card from concerned authority.

Birth certificate copies

Copy of voter list

income certificate

BPL certificate

Tax Receipt of Land Revenue

Residential proof

Pan Card

driving license

BPL Family SI. No

Assam Ration Card application process

To apply for Assam Ration Card, all you need to do is go to your nearest ration shop or the public distribution system government office, which is also near your home. You can ask for the application form over the counter. Fill the form and attach the documents mentioned above. The ration card will be delivered to your home in 15 days time.

Procedure for checking Assam Ration Card list

To check the beneficiary list of Assam Ration Card, you have to follow the steps given below: –