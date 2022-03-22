LATEST

Assassin’s Creed: Soon a big reward for the Ubisoft saga?

In 2015, the World Video Game Hall of Fame opened its doors at the Strong National Museum of Play in New York. In the same year, he names six games as the most important titles of our favorite medium. In the following years, it was the turn of 25 additional titles to have a place in this pantheon. Today, for its year 2022, this World Video Game Hall of Fame intends to expand its toy library with three new titles.

Assassin’s Creed, Zelda, Resident Evil… Cult games collide

It is on Ubisoft’s Twitter account that we learn the news: Assassin’s Creed, the Ubisoft game released in 2007 and featuring a certain Altaïr, could obtain the World Video Game Hall of Fame award in the coming weeks. . In effect, a committee composed of journalists and academics specializing in the history of video games has just named the titles that may have their place in the World Video Game Hall of Fame. Among them we find the first Assassin’s Creed therefore, but also The Legend of Zelda : Ocarina of Time, Candy Crush Saga,
Dance Dance Revolution, MinesweeperWords with Friends, Ms. Pac-Man, NBA Jam, PaRappa the RapperRogue, Sid Meier’s Civilization or Resident Evil. Unfortunately, the latter will have to compete since only three of these games will be able to receive the famous prize.

All 2022 World Video Game Hall of Fame finalists

  • Assassin’s Creed
  • Candy Crush Saga
  • Dance Dance Revolution
  • The Legend of Zelda : Ocarina of Time
  • Minesweeper
  • Words with Friends
  • Ms. Pac-Man
  • NBA Jam
  • PaRappa the Rapper
  • Resident Evil
  • Rogue
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization

This year’s 12 finalists exemplify the breadth and depth of the world of video games. Jon-Paul Dyson, Director of the International Center for Video Game History at The Strong Museum

Note that it is the players who will choose the lucky winners among these titles, since until March 24th, it is possible to vote for your favorite game trio by clicking here. The prizes will be delivered on May 5th.

Winners of previous editions

World Video Game Hall of Fame de 2015

  • Doom (1993)
  • Pac-Man (1980)
  • Pong (1972)
  • Super Mario Bros. (1985)
  • Tetris (1984)
  • World of Warcraft (2004)

World Video Game Hall of Fame de 2016

  • The Legend of Zelda (1986)
  • The Oregon Trail (1971)
  • The Sims (2000)
  • Sonic the Hedgehog (1991)
  • Space Invaders (1978)
  • Grand Theft Auto III (2001)

World Video Game Hall of Fame de 2017

  • Pokémon Red and Blue (1996)
  • Street Fighter II : The World Warrior (1991)
  • Donkey Kong (1981)
  • Halo : Combat Evolved (2001)

World Video Game Hall of Fame de 2018

  • John Madden Football (1988)
  • Tomb Raider (1996)
  • Final Fantasy VII (1997)
  • Spacewar! (1962)

World Video Game Hall of Fame de 2019

  • Microsoft Solitaire (1990)
  • Mortal Kombat (1992)
  • Colossal Cave Adventure (1976)
  • Super Mario Kart (1992)

World Video Game Hall of Fame de 2020

  • Minecraft (2011)
  • King’s Quest (1984)
  • Centipede (1981)
  • Bejeweled (2001)

World Video Game Hall of Fame de 2021

  • Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego? (1985)
  • Animal Crossing (2001)
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator (1982)
  • StarCraft (1998)
