Assassins’ Creed Valhalla Dlc Wrath Of The Druids Download Free Release Date Gameplay & Pass

Assassins' Creed Valhalla Dlc Wrath Of The Druids

AC Valhalla is a popular Video game where the players can portray the role of their favourite characters. The genre of the video game is “Action role-playing” and the game can be played in single-player mode only. The game is available on various platform including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia, Windows and Luna. One of the biggest gaming developer company in the world, Ubisoft Montreal is the developer of this game, while the direction is given by Eric Baptizat and Ashraf Ismail. The first release of the game was released on 10th November 2020. AC Valhalla has released various downloadable content of the game and this time, too the developer has come with a new DLC titled, “Wrath of Druids”. This is the latest content that will be released by the AC Valhalla’s developer. We will tell you everything related to this new release, what is new in this new update, the release date, so for that, stay tuned with us.

Assassins' Creed Valhalla Dlc Wrath Of The Druids

In this new release content, the players will face a faction of Druids, named the Children of Danu. The map of the game is set in Ireland, which means that the players will land in Ireland and the games background and theme will be based on this area. New features are added to this downloadable content. Talking about the release date, the developers have not yet revealed the exact release date of the game, but they have hinted at the fact that the game might release in Spring 2021. We can only predict, that the game will be available from April. After this DCL, the developers will release another content, titled “Siege of Paris”, in which the map of the game will be set in France.

As per the reports, Ubisoft will release a brand new version of the game named “discovery tour” which will be quite similar to their earlier release “Origins and Odyssey”. DCL “Wrath of the Druids” announced before the release the mission named “the legend of the Beowulf”. In the downloadable content of “Wrath of the Druids”, the developer has added a new set of skills, such as Slayer Carry, slide, fight ready, power stroke, while they have also worked on the game improvement and also worked on the graphics, audio and videos of the new DCL. In the previous DCL, the players encountered many issues such as lighting problems, texture concerns and various animation effects issues and therefore, the developer has taken all these issues into consideration and also worked on the stability and display of the game.

The most recent update of AC Valhalla was 1.1.2. This recent development had many issues which the developers have tried to improve and the size of the game differs according to the platform. The difference in the size is due to the fact that the developer Unisoft has tried to do some drastic changes to the AC Valhalla. The update 1.1.2 is available in 19.53 GB for Xbox Series, S/X platform, while for PS 5 the size of the game is 11.18GB, for PS 4 the size of the game is 10.23GB, for Xbox One, the size is 15.27GB and for MS window is 18.04GB. And again, as for the new DCL named “Wrath of the Druids”, we want to clarify that the developer, Unisoft has not announced any news regarding the release date of the new DCl, but it is highly expected that the new content will release in the upcoming Spring 2021. We will keep you updated till then, stay tuned with us.

