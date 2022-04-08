Assistant holds Britney Spears naked in the swimming pool

Victoria Asher working as an assistant pop princess, Prior to this she was often seen in the media as a #FreeBritney supporter and Britney fan. As a super fan, this swim with her big idol must be a dream come true. Brittany and Victoria – also known as Vicky T – both share pictures from a fun day at the pool.

Small description: Britney is completely naked in the water. “I’m naked in the pool and my assistant Vicky holds me like a kid,” Britt wrote.