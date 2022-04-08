Assistant holds Britney Spears naked in the swimming pool

Victoria Asher working as an assistant pop princess, Prior to this she was often seen in the media as a #FreeBritney supporter and Britney fan. As a super fan, this swim with her big idol must be a dream come true. Brittany and Victoria – also known as Vicky T – both share pictures from a fun day at the pool.
Small description: Britney is completely naked in the water. “I’m naked in the pool and my assistant Vicky holds me like a kid,” Britt wrote.
Earlier this year too, Vicky had a bad reputation. Britney fans thought she was the one running Britney’s social media channel. A video surfaced on Britney’s Instagram channel in which not Britney, but Vicky could be seen in the mirror. Britney’s assistant then said on her Instagram, “I only run my social media.”,
