ENTERTAINMENT

AST VS PAM Live Score Dream 11 Prediction Team Lineups Top Picks Russian Basketball League

Avatar
By
Posted on
AST VS PAM Live Score

The team BC Astana (AST) will be facing off against the team Parma Permsky Kray (PAM) in Russian League 2021. The match is scheduled to be played on Monday at 08:30 PM. This will be played in Saryarka Velodrome. The team PAM is likely to be winning this match as they have consistently performed well in the tournament. Let’s discuss the performance of team PAM. Team PAM has played a total of 18 matches in the league where they have lost 11 matches and won 7 matches. The team PAM has played a match on 26th March against the team Balkan Botevgrad where they have scored 84 points and the opponent team failed to score 62 points and team PAM won the match. The team is at the first position in the league standings.

AST VS PAM Live Score

On the other side, team AST has played a total of 18 matches where they have lost 13 matches and won 5 matches. The team has played a match on 21st March against the team Tsmoki-Minsk BC. The team AST scored 80 points and the opponent team stuck at 78 points and won the match. The team is at second position in the League standings.

AST VS PAM Live score:

Match: AST Vs PAM Russian League 2021

Date: 29th March

Time: 08:30 PM

Venue: Saryarka Velodrome

BC Astana (AST) Squad:

Andrey Litvinenko, Devyn Marble, Askar Maidekin, Michael Thompson, Adonis Thomas, Ojars Silins, Vadim Sherbak, Anton Ponomarev, Robert Pan, Rustam Murzagaliyev, Martins Meiers, Maxim Marchuk, Askar Maidekin, Jeremiah Hill, Ruslan Aitkali, Nikolay Bazhinrov, Dmitriy

Parma Permsky Kray (PAM) Squad:

Alexander Gudumak, Leyton Hammonds, Dustin Hogue, Tomofey Yakushin, Ivan Viktorov, Dmitry Sonko, Ilya Popov, Surgei Mitusov, Jordan Mathews, Sergey Balashov, Mikhail Kulagin, Artem Komissarov, Kerrin Johnson,

AST VS PAM Dream 11 Prediction:

The team PAM is leading in the league by winning maximum number of matches and stands at first position. The team has played a match on 24th March against the team Rilski Sportiest where the opponent team scored 61 points and team PAM manager to score 90 points and won the match. The team AST has played a match on 7th March against the team Nizhny Novgorod BC where the opponent team scored 75 points and team AST stuck at 75 points and lost the match.

The key players of team AST will be Jeremiah Hill and Michael Thompson who has scored maximum goals in the league. Nikolay Bazhin is more likely to be played in today’s match as he is a midfield player. The PAM team player will be Mikhail Kulagin and Jordan Mathews forward player and Artem Komissarov will be defender player. To know more about this article stay connected to us.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
359
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
332
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
321
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
320
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
317
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
296
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
286
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
273
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
268
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
193
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x