AST VS PAM Live Score Dream 11 Prediction Team Lineups Top Picks Russian Basketball League

The team BC Astana (AST) will be facing off against the team Parma Permsky Kray (PAM) in Russian League 2021. The match is scheduled to be played on Monday at 08:30 PM. This will be played in Saryarka Velodrome. The team PAM is likely to be winning this match as they have consistently performed well in the tournament. Let’s discuss the performance of team PAM. Team PAM has played a total of 18 matches in the league where they have lost 11 matches and won 7 matches. The team PAM has played a match on 26th March against the team Balkan Botevgrad where they have scored 84 points and the opponent team failed to score 62 points and team PAM won the match. The team is at the first position in the league standings.

On the other side, team AST has played a total of 18 matches where they have lost 13 matches and won 5 matches. The team has played a match on 21st March against the team Tsmoki-Minsk BC. The team AST scored 80 points and the opponent team stuck at 78 points and won the match. The team is at second position in the League standings.

AST VS PAM Live score:

Match: AST Vs PAM Russian League 2021

Date: 29th March

Time: 08:30 PM

Venue: Saryarka Velodrome

BC Astana (AST) Squad:

Andrey Litvinenko, Devyn Marble, Askar Maidekin, Michael Thompson, Adonis Thomas, Ojars Silins, Vadim Sherbak, Anton Ponomarev, Robert Pan, Rustam Murzagaliyev, Martins Meiers, Maxim Marchuk, Askar Maidekin, Jeremiah Hill, Ruslan Aitkali, Nikolay Bazhinrov, Dmitriy

Parma Permsky Kray (PAM) Squad:

Alexander Gudumak, Leyton Hammonds, Dustin Hogue, Tomofey Yakushin, Ivan Viktorov, Dmitry Sonko, Ilya Popov, Surgei Mitusov, Jordan Mathews, Sergey Balashov, Mikhail Kulagin, Artem Komissarov, Kerrin Johnson,

AST VS PAM Dream 11 Prediction:

The team PAM is leading in the league by winning maximum number of matches and stands at first position. The team has played a match on 24th March against the team Rilski Sportiest where the opponent team scored 61 points and team PAM manager to score 90 points and won the match. The team AST has played a match on 7th March against the team Nizhny Novgorod BC where the opponent team scored 75 points and team AST stuck at 75 points and lost the match.

The key players of team AST will be Jeremiah Hill and Michael Thompson who has scored maximum goals in the league. Nikolay Bazhin is more likely to be played in today’s match as he is a midfield player. The PAM team player will be Mikhail Kulagin and Jordan Mathews forward player and Artem Komissarov will be defender player. To know more about this article stay connected to us.